The Park Prodigy Acquires The Brand Theme Park Today

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Park Prodigy , (a trusted source for theme park tickets and personalized vacation packages) announces the acquisition of the brand Theme Park Today It has always been our goal to help families save time and money on their next vacation, and we are excited to extend our services to provide daily coverage of the Disney and Universal theme parks. The company is thrilled for launch of our the website themeparktoday.com and to expand on the existing social medial handles.Planning Your Next Universal Orlando VacationIf you are visiting Orlando in 2021or 2022 and don't know where to start, be sure to check out our free vacation planning tools including our Universal Orlando Crowd Calendar/Disney World Crowd Calendar, Universal Orlando Vacation Planning Guide, the best time to visit Orlando in 2021 and our blog! Once you pick the best days to visit Orlando, you can shop for the perfect theme park tickets to fit your family’s vacations goals and budget!The Park Prodigy can also help you get into Universal Orlando one hour earlier than everyone else with our Universal Orlando tickets! For additional information on current travel deals visit https://theparkprodigy.com/ About The Park ProdigyMichael Belmont started The Park Prodigy with one goal in mind, “to save families time and money on their next vacation". All vacation planning tools on the website were created for YOU, and are always 100% free. We hope to help you and your family plan an unforgettable vacation no matter if it's later in 2021 or 2022 and beyond!