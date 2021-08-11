Cloud Based Contact Center Market Players Focus On Tech Solutions To Strengthen Their Position

Cloud Based Contact Center Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing technological advancements are shaping the cloud based contact center market. Major companies operating in the cloud based call center sector are focused on developing technological solutions for cloud contact center as a service to strengthen their position in the industry. For instance, in July 2019, TechSee, a US-based technology and technical support company that specializes in visual technology and augmented reality launched TechSee Smart based on artificial intelligence technology. A smartphone-calling consumer can now send still photographs or video to the contact center, which are subsequently analyzed by the TechSee Smart platform to detect the product model and the source of the issue.

Major players in the cloud based contact center market are Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., 3CLogic Inc., Avaya Contact Center (Avaya Group), Connect First Inc., Five9 Inc., 8X8 Inc., Aspect Software, RingCentral Inc., NICE Systems Ltd., Ameyo, Aircall SAS, Amazon Web Services Inc., Vocalcom Group, Talkdesk Inc, Vonage, Serenova, Content Guru, Evolve IP, TCN Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited., and Worldline.

The global cloud based contact center market is expected to grow from $12.50 billion in 2020 to $15.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The cloud contact center market size is expected to reach $39.19 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 25.6%. The rising adoption of cloud-based call centers is projected to drive the growth of the cloud based contact center market in the coming years.

The cloud based contact center market consists of sales of cloud based services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide cloud-hosted customer services such as automated call routing and multiple communication platforms. A cloud contact center is a full set of technologies, applications, and cloud-hosted solutions for contact centers in large companies which need multiple communication modes (such as messaging and phone calls), complex call routing, staff management, and analytics.

The main types of cloud-based contact centers are automatic call distribution, agent performance optimization, dialers, interactive voice response, computer telephony integration, analytics, and reporting. A telephone system that automatically receives incoming calls and sends them to an available agent is known as automated call distribution. The different components include services, solutions and are deployed in public, private, hybrid clouds. It is used in call routing and queuing, data integration and recording, chat quality and monitoring, real-time decision making, workforce optimization and is implemented in various sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, media, and entertainment, retail, logistics, and transport, healthcare, others.

