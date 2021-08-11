Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of hot new books to read this month

Rebranding Remy Reilly by Jackie Campbell The Watchmaker 2 by B.L. Blocher Angelina Escapes to Mackinac Island by Susan Locascio

Check out Explore Authors Magazine's recommended list of fiction, nonfiction, and children's books you and your family should be reading this month.

Things to do #1: curl up and read a book from Explore Authors Magazine's list of hot new fiction, nonfiction, and children's books you should be reading this month!” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following books are available in paperback and eBook formats at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere.

Rebranding Remy Reilly by Jackie Campbell follows a young ambitious upstart who gets her just desserts in work and love in this fun slice-of-life romance. Rebranding Remy Reilly follows Campbell's previous book, Alicia Darwin Sort's it Out. Ellendale Road Publishing, 978-0578868714 and Alicia Darwin Sorts it Out, 978-0578617213

Drawn out of retirement, hardboiled FBI detective Andrew O'Neil has been tapped to investigate the disappearance of four girls in a small town in this thrilling and suspenseful mystery, The Girls of Webber. An exciting, fast-paced read. We highly recommend. Little One Publishing, 978-1-7374582-0-3

No Kings, No Kooks: Confessions of a National Security Agent by Thomas Sarnicola offers a glimpse into the world of security investigations for the U.S. federal government and military. This intriguing memoir covers 15 years of investigations. New York Press, 978-0-5786269-0-1

The action-packed WWII series, The Watchmaker by B.L. Blocher follows a Jewish family who takes up arms and fights Nazis in this suspenseful action-packed historical thriller. The Watchmaker 2 follows the family to New York where they are drawn into a world of intrigue when a mysterious stranger arrives on a quest to hunt one of the notorious monsters behind Auschwitz Nazi camp. A riveting and suspenseful historical action that will keep your eyes glue to every page. Emerald City Press 978-1-7374610-0-5 and 978-0-578-65204-7

Prolific songwriter and accomplished writer, Edward Kenny releases his new book, "Bluebird Songs VOL II", the follow up to Bluebird Songs VOL I and "Lonesome Man on a Hermit's Hill: A Verse Play." Kenny has written over a thousand song lyrics and eight musicals since entering the Broadway scene in 1982. Bluebird Publishing, 978-578806457

Dan Valenti's heart-pounding novel and romantic thriller, A Kiss Worth Waiting for... We highly recommend this decades-spanning romantic journey in the author's debut novel. Collar City Publishing, 978-1-7370674-0-5

Dee Miller's debut novel, Anneliese, tells the story of a young woman striving to move forward after a deadly outbreak of Spanish Flu kills her fiancé during World War I. This story is a fresh and engaging take on a young woman striving to overcome love, loss, and life in the roaring 1920s. Prairie Sage Books, 978-1737295501

What, Why, & How: Bottom-up Answers by mountain climber and philosopher Robert Wheeler, Ph.D explores philosophical and metaphysical questions about existence and humanity in this riveting examination that attempts to answer questions about the existence of life, a follow-up to Wheeler's previous book, Call of the Mountain. Intriguing! OntosScience Press, 978-0-578-94516-3

The General's Daughter (2021) by T.M Rice is the follow up to Rice's fast-paced 2020 action thriller, The Chemist: The Adventures of The Gray Rider. This one is as action packed and thrilling as the first. We see a movie in the future for this series. We highly recommend this enthralling new book! Stories from Terry's Garage: 978-1734704914

The Redcap: A Sam McKay Novel is one of our favorite books. This taut edge-of-your-seat crime thriller by K.M. Hardy will keep your eyes glued to every page. A brilliant follow-up up to the first book in the Sam McKay series, SCOTS HONOR. We're captivated! Picaty Press, 978-1736734605

Until the Day I Die by George Wood tells the story of a former orphan who inherits the million-dollar fortune of his adopted father's estate. He promises to provide for his relatives, including his adopted sister who has dreams of a Hollywood career, while secretly married and posing as her brother. An enthralling and eye-popping story with twists. COMING SOON, SEPTEMBER 2021 Barberry Books, 978-0-578-94045-8

Veer this way for a break from fiction. Nugae Venales Or "Jokes For Sale" in English: Humor, Brief Essays, and Short Poems by E.C. Walsh are the author's witty musings and clever insights on society, politics, and life in this smart, intellectual take on the past year. We love this book! Dignam Press, 978-0578926483

Suzanne Locascio's much awaited debut novel, Angelina Escapes to Mackinac Island is an absolute must-read. Locascio's action-packed thriller is set during the French Revolution amid royal intrigue, danger, and a daring escape to Mackinac Island from Angelina Savoy's beloved France! via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere B. Nelson Press, 978-1-7370015-0-8

CustomizedSongWriter Mike McCracken releases his riveting nonfiction book on the end times with dire warnings for society in Earth's Final Crackdown Prophesied. A book for readers and believers. Love and Tears Press, 978-0-578-93763-2

You will have a number of books to choose from by prolific author, J.B. Millhollin, including the fourth novel in his thrilling book series, To Hide from a Northern Wind: River of Tears. Check out the entire To Hide from a Northern Wind series, and other novels by J.B. Millhollin today. Grey Place Books, 978-1-7358745-5-5

Was Shakespeare an anti-Semite? This age-old question has haunted the author for centuries. Author Stephen Byk offers this critical analysis of the world's most famous playwright's work in Vindicating Shakespeare: A Theater Director’s Study of William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. LS&G Publishing, 978-0578871363

Action and suspense fuels this captivating novel set during the Russian Revolution. There is much at stake in this heart-pounding thriller about a man aspiring to be, The Opera Singer by Paul Larson. Left Foot Publishing, 978-1-7368951-0-8

CHILDREN'S BOOKS:

My Grandma says the F-Word by Jennifer Neven is available on Amazon with a scheduled second edition to this hilarious and adorable children's book and sweet family story. We love it. JULY 2021 | Shine Bright Books, 978-1-7375130-0-1

The Face of XYZ by art student Alexa Pouza, shares the fictional journey of self-discovery and self-love in this heartwarming children's book about a man with no face. A book that teaches children about self-love and confidence is definitely worth a read. Purple Brick Road Press, 978-0578919331