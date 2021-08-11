SmartGuard-Solutions enters into broad marketing and revenue sharing alliance with ESCOPR in Puerto Rico
MADISON, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartGuard-Solutions LLC (SGS - https://www.smartguard-solutions.com), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a broad marketing and revenue sharing alliance with Energy & Environmental Consulting Services Corp of San Juan, Puerto Rico (ESCOPR -https://www.facebook,com/escopr/) to jointly market and finance a wide array of energy efficiency, renewable energy and disinfection solutions on the Island of Puerto Rico to include SGS's unique air disinfecting UV-C light fan. SGS is an acquisition target of FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com-US OTC: FOMC).
ESCOPR is the largest Puerto Rico-based energy savings company (ESCO) and offers a variety of energy efficiency strategies and services including LED retrofits, micro-grid consulting and construction of renewable and CHP energy platforms as well as water savings strategies in Puerto Rico. ESCOPR has many marquee projects and clients in Puerto Rico to its credit including the University of Puerto Rico, the Ana G. Mendez University System, Claro PR (Carlos Slim’s internet and telecom company), the HIMA San Pablo Hospital network, Zimmer Orthopedic and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, among others.
Jorge Hernandez, ESCOPR’s CEO stated: “After the long Covid lockdown, we are very pleased to again partner with the principals of SGS in bringing to Puerto Rico their expertise in the marketing and financing of our diversified line of energy efficiency and renewable energy offerings. We are also very pleased to begin marketing their air disinfecting UV-C fan. This is a sorely needed disinfection product in Puerto Rico as the Covid virus continues to mutate into different strains. We intend to market the fan immediately to all of our clients including our local school systems which were recently granted $4 BN by the US Government for a safe re-opening. In our view, the fan will be well received by our clients as a result of vetting of its efficacy by the US Navy. "
Bill Butler, SGS’s CEO, commented: “We are excited to again be working with Jorge Hernandez and his team. Jorge is a respected name in energy efficiency in Puerto Rico and we are certain that our alliance will be an enormously beneficial, particularly in the marketing of our air disinfecting UV-C fan. ESCOPR currently has a broad sales funnel consisting of immediately actionable LED retrofits, CHP and solar projects as well as other energy efficiency devices that we can finance. We will continue with our original objective from the start of our work in Puerto Rico in 2014 with ESCOPR to build a portfolio of projects generating long-term annuitized type revenues for both of our companies. We look to expand upon that objective now that Puerto Rico is open for business in a soon-to-be post-bankruptcy era”.
About FOMO CORP.
FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com) is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.
Forward Looking Statements:
Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that SGS. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to SGS. Its members, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. SGS undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. SGS’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the SGS is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape, or manner as an indication of SGS’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.
Hank Geier
SmartGuard-Solutions LLC
+1 201-747-1236
hankgeier@smartguard-solutions.com