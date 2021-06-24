SmartGuard-Solutions LLC Establishes Marketing and Revenue Sharing Alliance with GermsweepUSA
MADISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartGuard-Solutions LLC (SGS - https://smartguard-solutions.com), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing and revenue sharing alliance with GermsweepUSA (Germsweep - https://www.germsweep.com/) of Pittsburgh, PA to jointly market SGS’s air disinfecting UV-C light fan.
Germsweep is a minority owned and managed disinfection company that has developed and deployed an analytics-based approach to monitoring real time indoor air quality and surface cleanliness. The Company supplements its monitoring services with disinfection products to offer a total solution designed to ensure a safe return to work, schools, worship, and other enclosed facilities. Through a national network of more than 25 dealers, Germsweep services an expanding list of 300 residential, commercial, government, education, and health care clients.
Troy Cromwell, Germsweep’s CEO, stated: “SmartGuard’s UV-C light fan fits our goal of offering the best disinfection products on the market to our clients. The vetting of the UV-C light fan by the US Navy and its decision to make their purchases on a non-competitive bid basis validates its efficacy and uniqueness. With the financing SGS has for the fan, we can offer our clients acquisition solutions that fit their financial situations if needed.”
Bill Butler, SGS’ CEO, commented: “We are excited to be able to partner with Germsweep to market our UV-C light fan and are exploring the incorporation of their cleanliness monitoring solutions as a supplemental offering in our disinfecting autonomous mobile robot. This marketing effort will broadly expand our reach and get us into the government space that Germsweep has already penetrated. With this alliance, we look forward to generating annuitized revenues with our as a Service business model”
SGS has signed a definitive agreement with FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com -US OTC: FMC) pursuant to which FOMO has agreed to acquire a 19.99% membership interest in SGS. FOMO is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. FOMO invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies
Forward Looking Statements:
Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that SGS. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to SGS. Its members, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. SGS undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. SGS’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the SGS is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape, or manner as an indication of SGS’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.
