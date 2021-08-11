Submit Release
News Search

There were 604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,243 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/Custodial Interference

VSP Press Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A203057

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hansell                              

STATION: St. Albans                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: August 10, 2021/ 12:36

LOCATION: Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Custodial Interference, sheltering a runaway, criminal threatening, contributing to delinquency of a minor and resisting arrest

 

ACCUSED: Sherie Dishaw                                                 

AGE: 42 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 10, 2021 at approximately 12:30 hours state police responded to an agency assist for Grand Isle Sheriff’s Office. Investigation revealed Sherie Dishaw, 42, had harbored a runaway juvenile in DCF custody. She refused to return the child to DCF custody and proceeded to make homicidal threats to troopers on scene. After over two hours of speaking with Dishaw she was taken into custody. While being arrested Dishaw resisted arrest by pulling away and attempting to strike a trooper. Dishaw was lodged at Chittenden County Correction Center.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/10/2021          

COURT: Franklin Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correction Center.     

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/Custodial Interference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.