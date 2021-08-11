St. Albans Barracks/Custodial Interference

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A203057

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hansell

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 10, 2021/ 12:36

LOCATION: Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Custodial Interference, sheltering a runaway, criminal threatening, contributing to delinquency of a minor and resisting arrest

ACCUSED: Sherie Dishaw

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 10, 2021 at approximately 12:30 hours state police responded to an agency assist for Grand Isle Sheriff’s Office. Investigation revealed Sherie Dishaw, 42, had harbored a runaway juvenile in DCF custody. She refused to return the child to DCF custody and proceeded to make homicidal threats to troopers on scene. After over two hours of speaking with Dishaw she was taken into custody. While being arrested Dishaw resisted arrest by pulling away and attempting to strike a trooper. Dishaw was lodged at Chittenden County Correction Center.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/10/2021

COURT: Franklin Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correction Center.

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.