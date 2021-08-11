St. Albans Barracks/Custodial Interference
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A203057
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hansell
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 10, 2021/ 12:36
LOCATION: Enosburg, VT
VIOLATION: Custodial Interference, sheltering a runaway, criminal threatening, contributing to delinquency of a minor and resisting arrest
ACCUSED: Sherie Dishaw
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 10, 2021 at approximately 12:30 hours state police responded to an agency assist for Grand Isle Sheriff’s Office. Investigation revealed Sherie Dishaw, 42, had harbored a runaway juvenile in DCF custody. She refused to return the child to DCF custody and proceeded to make homicidal threats to troopers on scene. After over two hours of speaking with Dishaw she was taken into custody. While being arrested Dishaw resisted arrest by pulling away and attempting to strike a trooper. Dishaw was lodged at Chittenden County Correction Center.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 08/10/2021
COURT: Franklin Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correction Center.
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.