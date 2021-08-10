Submit Release
Memo: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Levy County Commissioner Mike Joyner

TO:                  Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development John Meeks, County Commissioner, Levy County Jerry Robinson, Mayor, City of Williston

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

 

DATE:             August 10, 2021

 

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Levy County Commissioner Mike Joyner

_________________________________________________________________________

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, Levy County Commissioner Mike Joyner passed away. Joyner served as a Levy County Commissioner from his appointment by former Governor Rick Scott in 2010 until his death. Previously, Joyner spent 32 years as a law enforcement officer where he was involved in a variety of cases, including bringing down multiple drug rings and dealers. Joyner will be remembered for his willingness to protect and advocate for his community.

 

To honor the memory of Levy County Commissioner Mike Joyner and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Levy County Courthouse in Bronson, Florida, the City Hall of Williston, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

 

