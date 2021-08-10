Pyromart Provides Innovative Retailing Platform Nationwide
First turnkey, flexible retailing platform available throughout the entire yearATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyromart is excited to announce the first turnkey, innovative retailing platform that is available all year long. In the upcoming months, Pyromart will support a variety of businesses during seasonal celebratory events including back to school celebrations, football season firework shows, Halloween costume pop-up stores and more. In addition, Pyromart allows retailers to better manage their current and upcoming inventory, as well as invoicing and wholesale development.
“Due to the pyrotechnics industry’s shortage of fireworks this year, Pyromart has helped our retail partners more effectively manage and sell their products,” said Pyromart CEO and Founder Kevin Wu. “As we strive to bring the fireworks industry to the digital age and improve the current retail system, I am excited to see the results that all of our partners will experience through the rest of 2021.”
Founded in 2020, Pyromart is the only company streamlining the fragmented retail industry by serving operations of all sizes. Pyromart’s solution includes built-in inventory management, which enables businesses to simply manage inventory, order management, payment, promotions, loyalty and in-store pickup.
Pyromart also offers access to Glorious Group’s variety of state-of-the-art fireworks. Glorious is a vertically-integrated organization with companies involved in all facets of pyrotechnic business, including manufacturing fireworks and conceptualizing and staging choreographed musical fireworks displays.
For more information on Pyromart’s innovative retail platform or how to implement the platform, please visit www.pyromart.com.
About Pyromart, Inc.
Pyromart.com provides a turnkey flexible retailing platform for pop-up retailers managing their online and point-of-sale orders, payment processing, inventory, loyalty management, and promotional marketing. Pyromart’s target customers are pop-up retailers in the pyrotechnic, seasonal celebratory, and other pop-up and hybrid retailers. Pyromart provides the on-demand infrastructure to support these seasonal business models with a flexible inventory system to enable retailers, wholesalers, and hybrid sellers to model their specific industry requirements for bundling and unbundling products, packages, and cases in their omni-channel integrated online storefront and in-store POS platform. Pyromart solves their biggest headaches around seasonal ramp-up, catalog mashups, curation from multiple wholesalers, and easy category management. For more information, please visit www.pyromart.com.
