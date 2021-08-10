MDOT building right-turn lanes on US-10 at Brye Road starting Monday in Ludington

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

COUNTY: Mason

HIGHWAY: US-10

CLOSEST CITY: Ludington

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $700,000 to build right-turn lanes on US-10 at Brye Road, just east of US-31 in Ludington. Work also includes resurfacing at the intersection and pavement repairs.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project. Brye Road will be closed intermittently.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety, improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the intersection.