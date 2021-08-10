Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,301 in the last 365 days.

MDOT building right-turn lanes on US-10 at Brye Road starting Monday in Ludington

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Mason

HIGHWAY: US-10

CLOSEST CITY: Ludington

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $700,000 to build right-turn lanes on US-10 at Brye Road, just east of US-31 in Ludington. Work also includes resurfacing at the intersection and pavement repairs.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project. Brye Road will be closed intermittently.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety, improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the intersection.

You just read:

MDOT building right-turn lanes on US-10 at Brye Road starting Monday in Ludington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.