M-96 resurfacing in Augusta delayed

Originally scheduled to begin this week, the project has been suspended until MDOT can secure the necessary permits from Amtrak to work in the railroad right of way to pave the approaches to the crossing.
MDOT still intends to complete the project this year. A new schedule will be announced as soon as the permits are secured.
