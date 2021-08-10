Submit Release
M-96 resurfacing in Augusta delayed

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

August 10, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has indefinitely suspended its planned $688,000 project to resurface 2.4 miles of M-96 from the Kalamazoo River to Armstrong Road in Augusta in Kalamazoo County.

Originally scheduled to begin this week, the project has been suspended until MDOT can secure the necessary permits from Amtrak to work in the railroad right of way to pave the approaches to the crossing.

MDOT still intends to complete the project this year. A new schedule will be announced as soon as the permits are secured.

