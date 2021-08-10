New Haven Barracks / Assault and armed robbery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21B501908

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: August 9, 2021, at about 11:14 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richville Road, Shoreham VT

INCIDENT: Assault and armed robbery

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIMS: Withheld at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an assault and armed robbery in Shoreham during which two men forcibly took money from two residents of a farm late Monday night, Aug. 9, 2021. One of the victims sustained minor injuries.

Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks responded at about 11:14 p.m. Monday to a report of an assault and armed robbery in the milking parlor of a farm on Richville Road in the town of Shoreham. Troopers subsequently arrived on scene and met with the occupants of the farm, one of whom sustained minor injuries. The injured party declined medical treatment. Troopers canvassed the area, following up on a possible lead, with negative results.

One of the suspects is described as a slender, white man, in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a light gray/white sweatshirt with darker lettering across the chest and down the left sleeve, with black joggers, black sneakers and white socks. The other suspect is described as a lean, black man, in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a black sleeveless shirt with a possible bulletproof vest, black basketball shorts, black socks, and black and white sliders (possibly Adidas brand). Both suspects wore dark masks and unknown coverings on their heads.

One of the suspects brandished a firearm during the incident, and one brandished a baseball bat that was used to assault one of the victims. The suspects received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a silver hatchback-type vehicle.

The victims are a 35-year-old man and a 24-year-old man. Their identities are being withheld at this time while the investigation is active and ongoing.

Troopers are investigating whether this incident is related to an armed robbery that occurred in Middlebury shortly after this incident, a case that is being investigated by the Middlebury Police Department.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919. You can also submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -