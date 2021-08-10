Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,303 in the last 365 days.

Southern Current expanding operations in Lee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Southern Current, a leading developer in the residential, commercial and utility-scale solar markets, today announced plans to expand operations in Lee County. The company is investing $38.8 million into the expansion.

Located throughout the Southeast, Southern Current is an owner and developer of utility-scale solar energy facilities with an in-house team of development professionals. The company manages projects from site selection and origination through construction and operation.

For more information on Southern Current, visit the company’s website.

QUOTES

“Southern Current is excited to expand its operations in Lee County. The economic development team and county administration have been strong supporters of the growth of clean energy. A strong partnership with the county has made these additional investments possible, and we are proud to be part of the community.” -Southern Current Chief Development Officer Paul Fleury

"With this announcement by Southern Current, we are once again proving that South Carolina is a place where businesses of all kinds can grow and succeed. This $38.8 million investment is a big win for Lee County and the state as a whole." -Gov. Henry McMaster

"The future of solar energy in South Carolina continues to be a bright spot. We congratulate Southern Current on investing in our state and adding to our growing portfolio of renewable energy resources.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Our goal is to provide the ideal environment and labor for industry and community development. Southern Current’s confidence in our ability to provide these elements is evident in their decision to continue their business operations in Lee County.” -Lee County Council Chairman Travis Windham

“We are excited about Southern Current’s expansion. Companies that invest in our region have our commitment for excellence of service, leadership and talent development.” -TheLINK Economic Development Alliance Chairman Gordon Eckley

You just read:

Southern Current expanding operations in Lee County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.