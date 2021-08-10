Southern Current expanding operations in Lee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Southern Current, a leading developer in the residential, commercial and utility-scale solar markets, today announced plans to expand operations in Lee County. The company is investing $38.8 million into the expansion.

Located throughout the Southeast, Southern Current is an owner and developer of utility-scale solar energy facilities with an in-house team of development professionals. The company manages projects from site selection and origination through construction and operation.

For more information on Southern Current, visit the company’s website.

QUOTES

“Southern Current is excited to expand its operations in Lee County. The economic development team and county administration have been strong supporters of the growth of clean energy. A strong partnership with the county has made these additional investments possible, and we are proud to be part of the community.” -Southern Current Chief Development Officer Paul Fleury

"With this announcement by Southern Current, we are once again proving that South Carolina is a place where businesses of all kinds can grow and succeed. This $38.8 million investment is a big win for Lee County and the state as a whole." -Gov. Henry McMaster

"The future of solar energy in South Carolina continues to be a bright spot. We congratulate Southern Current on investing in our state and adding to our growing portfolio of renewable energy resources.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Our goal is to provide the ideal environment and labor for industry and community development. Southern Current’s confidence in our ability to provide these elements is evident in their decision to continue their business operations in Lee County.” -Lee County Council Chairman Travis Windham

“We are excited about Southern Current’s expansion. Companies that invest in our region have our commitment for excellence of service, leadership and talent development.” -TheLINK Economic Development Alliance Chairman Gordon Eckley