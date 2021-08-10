Statement from Senator Karla May Regarding Court Ruling on Medicaid Enrollment

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, issued the following statement regarding a court ruling that the state must immediately begin allowing Missourians to enroll in the expanded Medicaid program:

“Ever since Missourians voted in support of Medicaid expansion in August of 2020, there have been numerous delays in implementing the will of the voters. I am thankful the courts have finally put an end to these efforts once and for all. With this ruling, it is clear that now is time for the state to act and start allowing eligible Missourians to access the health care guaranteed to them under the Missouri Constitution.”

