Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Holds Fun-Filled Company Picnic in San Gabriel
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty announced today that the company recently held its 2021 YHSGR Family Picnic for associates, staff team members, agents, and anyone associated with the company. The event was held on August 7th at Smith Park at the Gabrielino Picnic Area in San Gabriel, where attendees enjoyed free food, drinks, entertainment, prizes, and more.
“The purpose of this event was to honor our commitment to our 4th core value which is to value relationships by expressing gratitude.” Said YHSGR CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “We put together a fun event where everyone in the company had a chance to relax and spend some leisure time together.”
The family picnic and team members’ appreciation event is one of many reasons YHSGR associates cite for enjoying working at YHSGR.
“There are too many great events to name.” COO Chelsea Villarreal said when talking about how YHSGR celebrates its associates. “We have a monthly luncheon and quarterly banquet, take part in community giving programs together, and so much more. This is what inspires everyone at YHSGR to be top performers in the industry. We have an amazing team dynamic that only gets stronger over time.”
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s (YHSGR) mission is to positively impact the lives of people, through second mile service, innovative systems, and charitable giving. The brokerage continues to be one of the most successful and fastest growing real estate agencies in North America and notably achieved over $1B in sales during the height of the global pandemic. YHSGR’s daily routine involves increasing real estate professionals’ incomes by 300% or more without them giving up their personal lives to do it!
For more about YHSGR and the company’s values, services, and achievements, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
