Introducing the Black Yeti’s Delicious Grisly’s Cosmic Black Ready To Drink Cocktail

Grisly’s Cosmic Black is a zero-sugar, low-calorie, low-carb whiskey and cola “pop and pour” cocktail that is distinctive, intensely flavorful and fun.

Introducing the cosmically delicious Grisly’s Cosmic Black Ready to Drink Cocktail, combining real aged bourbon and rich craft cola for a heavenly taste.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A delicious new elixir has hit the market -- the extraordinarily tasty Grisly’s Cosmic Black by Black Yeti Beverages. Crafted from real-aged bourbon and rich craft cola with zero sugar added, this ready to drink cocktail brings new life and flavor to canned beverages. With tasting notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and toasted marshmallow, epicureans will rejoice at the heavenly taste of this standalone product.

Imagineered by wife and husband duo Samantha Franklin and Eric Trueheart during the 2020 pandemic, the Black Yeti brand was created with the intention of bringing “much-needed joy and transcendent fun to our crazy world.”

“The lockdown gave us a lot of time to pursue interests beyond the usual nine-to-five. Both of us come from creative backgrounds and being locked inside creating cocktails naturally turned into a more concerted effort. After doing some research we realized this was a stratospherically growing category in one of our favorite industries. The stars aligned on having the right idea at the right time.” Samantha states.

Eric continues; “We created Black Yeti with the sole purpose of sharing our love of craft cola, high-quality aged bourbon, and crazy rock & roll poster art. We were committed to making something both unique and enjoyable, and we didn’t compromise in terms of quality. Grisly’s Cosmic Black is not like any bourbon and cola you’ve ever had, either in a can or from your neighborhood dive bar... Everyone seems to love it! The cosmic flavor seems to vibe with just about any spacesuit-- from leather to lounge to lace! Just try it and you’ll see.” Also, “Be honest, you’re sick of RTD hard seltzer drinks! Everyone’s sick of hard seltzer drinks,” they both laughed.

The pair’s combination of purpose, creativity, and undiluted kindness has fueled a phenomenally distinct and delectable beverage. Their passion for self-expression and out-of-the-box thinking have come together making the perfect recipe for a drink that stands out like a rockstar on the beverage aisle stage.

The Grisly’s Cosmic Black beverage itself is a seriously pleasurable zero-sugar, low-calorie, low-carb whiskey and cola “pop and pour” cocktail that is distinctive, intensely flavorful, and fun.

“We see this as more than just a cocktail. Many of our consumers drink it as a substitute for beer. Foodies love it because of its flavor profile. Health-conscious folks love it because there’s no added sugar and all of our craft ingredients are carefully selected for their taste and quality.”

“The fusion of our creative backgrounds gives us the springboard to have fun and bring joy with our artwork and branding. Our mascot is the benevolent Cosmic Space Yeti. He’s a force for good vibes and unlimited eccentricity from beyond another dimension. We can’t wait for you to meet him and see all he has in store.”

So there you have it. “From across the great void, brought by Cosmic Space Yetis, Black Yeti is coming. We believe the world will be happy the Yeti has landed.”

Grisly’s Cosmic Black is available in select retailers in California, with a major rollout launching in Fall 2021, followed by Cosmic Bliss, a toasted marshmallow flavored bourbon and cola cocktail coming in early 2022.

To find a Black Yeti beverage near you, please their website and follow @GrislysCosmic on Instagram for updates.