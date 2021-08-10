Learn to Hunt program opens registration for Sept. 11 waterfowl workshop

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook waterfowl to youth who have little to no waterfowl hunting experience.

The workshop will feature knowledge and skills building sessions with instructors that will provide hands-on learning as well as a live- fire wingshooting.

“For those interested in the challenge of waterfowl hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting waterfowl such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook them. The wingshooting session will provide lessons on shooting techniques and range time for those looking to improve their shooting skills.

The course is designed for participants 16 years of age and older and will be held Sept. 11, from 2 to 7 p.m., at Olofson Shooting Range near Polk City. The cost is $20 and space is limited so early registration is encouraged.

For more information and to begin the registration process, go to http://events.constantcontact. com/register/event?llr=dep4qyu ab&oeidk=a07eidon9y7f41404ea

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Delta Waterfowl. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.