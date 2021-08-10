How Do You Outdoors? Visit the DNR Building at the Iowa State Fair for a Chance to Win Prizes and More!

DES MOINES, Iowa – Visit the DNR Building at the Iowa State Fair, August 12-22, for a chance to win prizes, talk to DNR experts, attend outdoor-themed presentations, and more!

With the theme for this year’s DNR fair building “How Do You Outdoors?,” visitors can vote for their favorite outdoor activity at different stations throughout the building, including: hunting, fishing, target shooting, hiking, camping, boating, watching wildlife, backyard care and helping the environment. Every vote counts as an entry into a prize drawing for dozens of great prizes, including:

Saylorville Marina - Half Day Boat Rental - $449 (2 total)

Red Rock Marina - Half Day Boat Rental - $449 (2 total)

Henry - .22 Mini Bolt Youth Rifle - $304 (2 total)

Jax Outdoors - Discover Iowa’s Great Outdoors Pack - $300

Big Creek Marina - 1 Hour Double Hydrobike Rental - $30 (2 total)

Big Creek Marina - 1 Hour Paddle Boat Rental - $25 (2 total)

Big Creek Marina - 1 Hour SUP Rental for Two - $50 (2 total)

Big Creek Marina - 1 Hour Double Kayak Rental for Four - $60 (2 total)

Big Creek Marina - 1 Hour Canoe Rental for Four - $50 (2 total)

Big Creek Marina - 1 Hour Single Kayak Rental for Two - $50 (2 Total)

Honey Creek State Park Resort – Golf outing for four guests, green fees and cart rentals - $250

She Goes Outdoors - Outdoors Pack - $150 (1 total)

Premier Metal Art - Metal Sign - $150 (1 total)

Olofson Shooting Range - Browning Clay Master Shooting Glasses & 1 Hour Range Pass - $50 each (2 total)

Seven Oaks Gift Cards - $25 each (4 total)

Bass Pro Shops Gift Cards - $25 each (4 total)

Scheels Gift Cards - $25 each (4 total)

New to the fair building in 2021 is an art display provided by the Rain Campaign showing the benefits of water conservation; boats and campers; and a unique children’s playhouse constructed from all-native Iowa woods. Visitors also can enjoy the popular large fish aquariums, live birds and turtles in the outdoor courtyard, or even purchase a one-year subscription to the DNR’s Iowa Outdoors magazine for $15 and receive a free t-shirt, or purchase your hunting tags or fishing licenses.

The DNR courtyard provides a nice shady area with many benches and picnic tables for families to enjoy. The courtyard stage will have several interesting presentations by outdoor experts on a variety of topics, such as Dutch oven cooking, state park hidden secrets, lawn conservation ideas, and live animal demonstrations. Find the complete courtyard schedule, along with all the details about the DNR fair displays and state fair promotions at www.iowadnr.gov/statefair