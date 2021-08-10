The 4th Annual Sound And Vision International Film & Technology Festival Kicks Off This September In NYC

The Sound And Vision International Film & Technology Festival Official Logo

See the best in this years newest independent films & technology at The Sound And Vision International Film & Technology Festival” — Dwayne Buckle

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sound And Vision International Film & Technology Festival is back in full swing and will be held this year in Chelsea, New York City, this September, the annual award ceremony and screening series will showcase the best in independent video makers & upcoming technology, while the festival is generally a live event, viewers can also watch some of this years selected videos on the festivals Official Youtube page which features some of the brightest new stars in the independent filmmaking world.

For people who would like to have their videos or films selected to be a part of this years event, you have until August 27th at midnight (EST) to get those films in, the deadline is coming soon and you can use the below link to go directly to the official website for entry.

https://filmfreeway.com/SoundAndVisionInternationalFilmFestival

The Sound And Vision International Film & Technology Festival is a unique film festival showcasing many types of films including short-form, feature-length, music videoos, and documentary films utilizing a high regard for art, design, sound, and technology. If you share a unique vision in science, art, music, and technology then The Sound And Vision International Film & Technology Festival is right for you.

Each year the festival has showcased remarkable videos and technologies that help to engage the audiences with new philosophies, and new patterns in scientific thought, The Sound And Vision International Film & Technology Festival acts as an international forum for breakthroughs in scientific thinking, preparing you for the future before it comes true...

The annual Sound And Vision International Film & Technology Festival is sponsored by 360 Sound And Vision Ltd., a new media & technology company based in New York City, their official website is www.360soundandvision.com, the Festivals Director is Dwayne Buckle an accomplished filmmaker in his own right, see you in September at the 2021 Sound And Vision International Film & Technology Festival.