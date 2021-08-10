Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,442 in the last 365 days.

Maintenance Work Completed on the I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge

Daytime lane restrictions lifted

Harrisburg, PA – Maintenance work has been completed on the Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Motorists will no longer encounter the daytime lane restrictions that were in place for this work.

Additional repairs are planned for the South Bridge and its various ramp bridges later this summer or fall.  PennDOT will inform the public once plans become are finalized.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the district bridge maintenance contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

You just read:

Maintenance Work Completed on the I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.