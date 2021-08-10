Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program Application

Description: The Washington State Department of Commerce, hereafter called COMMERCE, is initiating a Request for Proposals (RFP) from industry-led consortia interested in participating in the first cohort of the Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program (ICAP). ICAP is an economic development strategy to strengthen industry ecosystems and accelerate economic development.

Mandatory Pre-Conference Meeting: August 16, 2021

Proposals Due by: September 3, 2021

ICAP RFP (PDF)

ICAP Cluster Overview Appendix (PDF)