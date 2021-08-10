The Open Hearts Foundation Grants $120,000 In Continued Efforts Of Emergency Relief Fund

The Emergency Relief Fund is inspired by the philosophy of Jane Seymour’s mother, Mieke Frankenberg. Families Served by Association to Benefit Children in New York Guardian Ad Litem Volunteer Helps Foster Infant in NICU unit in Florida

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Open Hearts Foundation , co-founded by award winning actress and philanthropist, Jane Seymour, OBE, announced its continued investments totaling $120,000 from the Emergency Relief Fund . Twelve charities serving vulnerable women and children across the United States will each receive a $10,000 grant to continue their life saving programs in the face of the lingering COVID -19 pandemic and the spread of its variants.Charities on the frontlines of the pandemic are not seeing a decrease in requests for help as emergency government and other aid programs wane. Even as the pandemic ebbs and flows across the United States, the urgency of need remains elevated for the most vulnerable communities seeking to survive, rebuild, and stabilize their families. The Open Hearts Foundation’s response to this need takes a unique approach, continuing to stay connected to its charity partners through its vetting and internal reporting processes and quickly getting dollars where they are most needed. The Foundation will provide grants to twelve of its charity partners for this grant cycle with the plan to invest more in a November grant cycle. These twelve charities provide critical, basic human services for foster children, domestic and sexual violence victims and survivors, children with life threatening medical issues, families in low-income communities facing job loss or food insecurity, and mental health services for teens and young adults in the juvenile justice systems.Tim Mallad, Board Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, expressed, “In 2020, the Open Hearts Foundation stepped up to help those experiencing adversity through our grantmaking and volunteerism programs and this year is no different. I am very proud to be part of an organization that is so responsive to the current needs and so deeply committed to helping those who are continually at risk in this pandemic.”Jane Seymour, Co-Founder and Board member, stated, “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge vulnerable communities who are still in need of the most basic human supplies, resources and services. I urge us all to continue to come together as a community and do what we can to help one another. I am thrilled the Open Hearts Foundation can support these worthy charities and provide immediate relief to women and children in this prolonged pandemic. I am also eternally grateful to our generous donors and partners who join us in our mission. We must continue this important work.”For this grant cycle, the Foundation is pleased to provide grants to the following charities:- Alliance for Children’s Rights: $10,000 grant to support the Transition Aged Youth Program which provides the most basic needs such as housing, mental and physical care, and food support for teens and young adults in the foster care system in Los Angeles, California.- Association to Benefit Children: $10,000 grant to continue the support of the COVID-19 Disaster Response efforts focusing on the distribution of food and supplies, vaccination awareness efforts, and mental health services for vulnerable children living below the poverty line in East Harlem and the South Bronx, New York.- Children’s Lifesaving Foundation: $10,000 matching grant to continue the support of the Step Forward Family Emergency Fund providing at-risk children and families in their Vita Network with shelter, groceries, financial stipends, and other essential needs.- City Youth Now: $10,000 matching grant to directly support food and housing that promote stability, personal growth, and academic and career success for youth through the Personal Empowerment Program in the San Francisco Foster Care and Juvenile Justice Systems.- Claire’s Place Foundation: $10,000 grant to support children with Cystic Fibrosis and their families across the United States with extended stay stipends, medical supplies, workforce development resources, and emergency needs due to COVID-19.- Creighton Community Foundation: $10,000 grant to continue the support of many hundreds of children in the low-income community of the Creighton School District area in Phoenix, Arizona with weekly nutritious food distribution of 40-pound boxes to needy children and their families.- Foster Angels of South Texas: $10,000 matching grant to directly benefit children in foster care between the ages of 0-21 and provide them with food, recreational items, therapeutic care, new beds with bedding, clothing, and hygienic items.- Lending Hearts: $10,000 matching grant to directly support social and emotional services to children and young adults living with cancer, including monthly lunches, mental and behavioral health services, art therapy, and the comprehensive pediatric integrative oncology wellness program at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.- Mending Kids: $10,000 matching grant to support continued emergency distribution of medical supplies to clinics, doctors, and nurses on the frontlines of this pandemic as well as lifesaving medical needs for children in the underserved populations of the Greater Los Angeles area.- Safe Alliance: $10,000 matching grant to directly support domestic and sexual violence services as well as provide basic need items like clothing, soap, toiletries, or cleaning supplies to help families ensure a successful transition from its shelters in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.- The Volunteer Center South Bay-Harbor-Long Beach: $10,000.00 grant to directly support the Food For Kids volunteer and donation-driven food pantry as well as Connect, a mental and social health program for teens in low-income communities in the South Bay and Harbor area of Los Angeles County.- Voices for Children: $10,000 grant to provide emergency support for basic needs like food, clothing, beds/bedding, or toiletries for foster infants and children in the Guardian ad Litem Program in Hillsborough County, Florida.The Open Hearts Foundation is committed to the careful stewardship of our donors’ contributions and is requiring each non-profit to submit a brief Final Report explaining how the funds were used and the impact they achieved. The Foundation welcomes donations, large and small, from the public to raise additional funding and future grant making from the Emergency Relief Fund.More detailed information about the Foundation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at https://www.openheartsfoundation.org/covid19response

