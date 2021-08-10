M-1 (Woodward Avenue) Dream Cruise restrictions for commercial trucks and trailers in Oakland County Aug. 21

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Oakland

COMMUNITIES: Berkley Birmingham Bloomfield Hills Bloomfield Township Ferndale Huntington Woods Pleasant Ridge Pontiac Royal Oak

ROADWAY: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and Pontiac Loop

M-1 TRAFFIC CONTROL TIME FRAME: Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Due to security concerns, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office has been granted a temporary traffic control order to restrict commercial vehicles heavier than 10,000 pounds and all vehicles with trailers from M-1 (Woodward Avenue) the day of the Woodward Dream Cruise. Signs will be placed along M-1 in addition to freeway dynamic message boards on I-696 and I-75 advising of these restrictions.