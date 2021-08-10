Submit Release
Ale-8-One Continues to Shatter Glass-Ceiling, Welcoming Former Wild Turkey R&D Professional, Daphne Phipps to the Team

WINCHESTER, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ale-8-One Bottling Co. welcomes former Wild Turkey Distillery R&D Professional, Daphne Phipps, as Innovation Director. Daphne’s hire exemplifies a contemporary pattern for the iconic soda brand that just turned 95, with qualified women representing 50% of the leadership positions at the Company, including Ale-8-One President and COO, Ellen McGeeney. This newly created position will be responsible for leading the development of innovative market and customer-centric beverages, including Ale-8-One seasonal flavors, additional soft drink varieties, and brand-new products in the broader beverage category.

“Daphne brings with her a wealth of experience and a dynamic skill set that has earned the respect of her peers. As a native of the Brand’s birthplace in Winchester, KY, Daphne has an authentic understanding of the heritage and story that is crafted into every Ale-8-One product. Her institutional knowledge of the industry and region, coupled with her creative ability, is a powerful addition to an already exceptional team at Ale-8-One. As Innovation Director, Daphne will continue the successful momentum of our recent product launches and accelerate the introduction of new flavor profiles to the market, in the creative spirit of our founder G.L. Wainscott.”– Ellen McGeeney, President and COO, Ale-8-One Bottling Co.

About Ale-8-One
Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest, privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott, developed the recipe, and to this day, his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky, available nationwide online, available in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, and can be found at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores and Fresh Market. For more information, visit ale8one.com and follow-on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

