The Most Comprehensive ‘For Rent By Owner’ Platform Has Been Created By An Investment Company

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQRE Rentals (a subset of AQRE Home) is a new platform launched by one of North America’s leading investment companies, Chelle Service Capital Inc. that is dedicated to bringing an end to overcharging and uncertainty for landlords and real estate investors. The new platform is setting itself apart from the competition with impressive features, low fees, and an unprecedented 30-day guarantee - it will lease properties within 30 days of listing, or the entire transaction is free!

"We know what landlords need," said Ronice Harrison, CEO of Chelle Service Capital Inc. and property manager with almost a decade of experience. "They need real-time access to tenant applications, work orders, payment tracking, and other information that is vital for managing their property and maintaining a good tenant relationship."

To help landlords, AQRE Rentals offers property owners and investors the ability to list their condos, houses, and more on one of the world's most innovative real estate platforms. After listing, AQRE Home’s integrated platform makes it easy to find tenants and manage the property with tools and features like:

- zero listing fees

- marketing to help find the right tenant

- property cost tracking

- build-in messenger

- work order submission

- secure and automated rent payments that can be made and received in dollars (US) or the cryptocurrency of your choice

With all of these features available for free, AQRE Rentals is simple and affordable for anyone who wants to list their home for rent. The only cost is a small transaction fee that is charged on rental payments, and only when someone signs the lease - so users don't have to worry about paying any upfront costs or large ongoing monthly charges!

Anyone from a private homeowner renting their first property to real estate investors with large portfolios can experience significant cost savings through the use of new technologies for tracking property costs, messaging with tenants, and collecting rents in dollars or cryptocurrency - saving as much as 10% per year on overhead for property management alone.

For the tenant, it eliminates needing to open an account at a bank for receiving checks. For the landlord, collecting rents and managing properties electronically means that they can do so 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, from anywhere in the world. They eliminate the need for expensive software packages because AQRE Rentals is entirely web-based, needing only a web browser and an internet connection.

To learn more about AQRE Rentals and take advantage of the 30-day Guarantee today, visit www.aqrehome.com, or reach out via info@aqrehome.com or 1-844-424-AQRE (2773).