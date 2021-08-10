Ensunet launches all-new website showcasing their unique 360° IT approach to enterprise M&A diligence

IT transaction lifecycle integration helps private equity and corporate M&A clients to cost-effectively reduce risk while maximizing business outcomes.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ensunet Technology Group proudly announces the launch of its all-new website showcasing its unique 360° IT™ approach to enterprise IT and mergers and acquisitions or M&A.

“360° IT” is Ensunet's proven approach to M&A IT diligence and transaction lifecycle integration, optimization, and synergy realization. By partnering with their technology departments and transaction teams, Ensunet helps its clients to leverage their teams' skills with the best practices Ensunet has honed since 2008, working on hundreds of M&A IT projects globally to achieve favorable outcomes.

Ensunet's 360° IT approach enables enterprises to reduce risks efficiently, control costs, and realize digital strategies that empower business.

360° IT includes:

● IT Diligence Assessments: Ensunet helps M&A acquirers and advisors evaluate and benchmark targets, avoid costly oversights and identify opportunities for value creation.

● IT Integration Expertise: Ensunet solves and pieces together the complex integration puzzle by securing systems, ensuring interoperability, locking down institutional knowledge and protecting vital data.

● IT Divestiture & Carve-Outs: Helping clients stand up new companies with precision through guidance on separation planning, target operating model design, core-system separation and program management through completion.

● IT Value Creation: Private equity portfolio companies maximize value creation through IT systems integration and optimization with the help of Ensunet’s experienced team.

● Infrastructure Design, Implementation and Support: Ensunet's rapid-response Tiger Team of hands-on solution architects and engineers delivers best-in-class, vendor-agnostic IT solutions.

● Dashboards in Days™: Ensunet delivers an M&A dashboard with real-time interactive visualizations of the most pressing KPIs, including HR, Finance/P&L and Sales, in just days. This enables M&A acquirers to make empowered decisions without having to wait for the completion of the post-merger integration.

● IT Smart Sourcing: Ensunet’s on-call Tech Staff Augmentation combines the skill and dedication of an in-house team with the speed and flexibility of a world-class rapid-response resource that can be dialed up or down as needed.

● Cybersecurity: Ensunet is changing the cybersecurity paradigm from measuring risk and protecting data to evaluating the ability to weather a cyber event.

● Ensunet SD-LAN Tiger Task Force: Helps clients increase speed, improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and increase collaboration by maintaining consistent security and network policies across hybrid IT environments.

"Through our hands-on/boots-on-the-ground tactical delivery approach, Ensunet has helped corporate M&A buyers and PE firms in hundreds of M&A IT projects globally to maximize business outcomes for their digital enterprises," says Paul Robinson, CEO of Ensunet Technology Group. "Ensunet is a business on a mission—and with a purpose—to serve its clients and uplift the community.”

To learn more about Ensunet and the services provided, visit the Ensunet website at www.ensunet.com or call the company at (858) 348-4690.

About Ensunet Technology Group: San Diego-based Ensunet Technology Group specializes in M&A diligence and transaction lifecycle integration and optimization. Ensunet delivers 360° IT™, tackling the complexities across the M&A transaction lifecycle, with a focus on technology and operations. The Ensunet team supports clients ranging from North America’s largest PE firms, to Fortune 100 Corporate Development teams and smaller sector specialists. For more information, visit www.ensunet.com.