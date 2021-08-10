Representative Ed Thompson Secures Funding for Brazoria County Emergency Operations Center

by: Rep. Thompson, Ed

07/16/2021

AUSTIN, TX – State Representative Ed Thompson is proud to announce that Brazoria County will receive $5,000,000 in funding from the Texas Division of Emergency Management to establish the Brazoria County Emergency Operations Center. The Operations Center will serve as a permanent command and operations center to assist the Gulf Coast region in the event of natural disasters or states of emergency.

"I am proud to have helped secure funding for the new Brazoria County Operations Center," said Representative Thompson. "Our region is particularly vulnerable to heavy storms and natural disasters, and when these events occur, it is imperative that we have the resources in place to provide Texans immediate and meaningful relief."

Brazoria County's proximity to the Gulf Coast makes it highly susceptible to severe weather events and natural disasters, such as hurricanes and heavy tropical storms. This new emergency response center will allow for the rapid deployment of resources to those who need them most. Representative Thompson, who serves on the House Appropriations Committee, was instrumental in helping to secure this funding.

"It is my hope that with the Emergency Operations Center in place, our community will be prepared for anything that comes our way. My goal is for this Center to make sure appropriate partners are brought together so that we may act, respond, and recover as quickly as possible," said Representative Thompson.

The Brazoria County Emergency Operations Center will be a hub capable of delivering immediate relief to Texans following a natural disaster or declared state of emergency, providing peace-of-mind to the residents of Brazoria County and surrounding areas.

