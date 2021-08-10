Representative Ed Thompson Announces Funding for Inclusive Playground in Pearland

Rep. Thompson, Ed

08/09/2021

AUSTIN, TX – State Representative Ed Thompson is proud to announce that $750,000 in grant funding has been secured to build the City of Pearland's first inclusive playground. The playground will allow children of all abilities and developmental stages to play in the same space and will create a nurturing environment for all.

"I am thrilled to have helped secure funding for Pearland's new inclusive playground," said Representative Thompson. "Features of the park will include a wheelchair swing, a sensory tunnel, a music area, a themed activity panel, and an accessible sway fun."

This park is a collaboration between the City of Pearland Parks and Recreation Department and the Forever Parks Foundation of Pearland. The park is projected to cost $950,000 in total. While this grant elevated the funding commitment for the project to 90% of its total cost, the Forever Parks Foundation of Pearland is hoping to reach 100% funding by September 1, 2021 in order to meet its March 2022 grand opening goal. The project is approximately $90,000 short of its goal.

If you wish to donate to the project to help achieve 100% funding, you can do so by visiting https://bit.ly/InclusivePlaygroundPleaseDonate or by mailing a check to:

Forever Parks Foundation 4141 Bailey Road Pearland, Texas 77584

"This park will allow children of all developmental stages to play together and will be an asset to our area. I am so glad to be able to help bring something like this to House District 29," said Representative Thompson.

The inclusive playground is slated to be completed by spring of 2022. The park will be located at the Sports Complex at Shadow Creek Ranch on City of Pearland-owned property.

