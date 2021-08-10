Deep Pharma Intelligence Releases “Landscape of Advanced Technology Companies in Pharmaceutical Industry (Q2 2021)”
Artificial intelligence (AI) is the driving force of current digitalization and commoditization of pharmaceutical research.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Pharma Intelligence releases a new report “Landscape of Advanced Technology Companies in Pharmaceutical Industry (Q2 2021)”, which is the report in a new series of market studies focused on the technological ecosystem in the pharmaceutical industry. To our knowledge, this is the first systematic review of such companies and their role in shaping drug discovery and clinical research.
— Dr. Andrii Buvailo
This report highlights 145 leading high tech companies in the following categories:
‘Big Tech’ corporations;
- Artificial intelligence (AI) driven R&D platform providers;
- Big data providers
- Quantum computing companies
- Autonomous lab developers, and lab automation providers
- Other high tech services (supporting services)
The report profiles the ecosystem and uncovers insights about key trends, strategic R&D collaborations, investments, technology application case studies and much more. Each category is discussed in particular, providing illustrative examples of companies and technologies.
The report is heavily focused on the ‘big tech’ players entering the pharmaceutical industry, revealing specific market moves, and business partnerships and investments but such companies.
Finally, new kinds of business models, enabled by new advanced technologies, are discussed, including AI-drug-candidate-as-a-service, blockchain-based federated learning, remote labs and experimentation as a service, computation at scale, and the emergence of ‘super-platforms’.
The main aim of this report is to identify entry strategies of technological newcomers to the pharmaceutical industry, and the impact they will have on the overall industry operation. The insights from the report will be valuable for corporate decision makers, technology scouts, high tech investors, and other users concerned with the technological aspects of the pharmaceutical business.
As Dr. Andrii Buvailo, Director of Deep Pharma Intelligence notes: “Artificial intelligence (AI) is the driving force of current digitalization and commoditization of pharmaceutical research. However, AI is not valuable by itself, it has to rely on quality big data, computational infrastructure, automatization of experimental research, data exchange protocols, and much more.”
“As pharmaceutical organizations adopt AI more, they become evermore dependent on all those other technologies, which enable the data-centric drug discovery and Pharmaceutical Industry 4.0. In our study we provide insights about where the industry is moving with technologies, and where partnership opportunities will be emerging.”, Andrii continues.
Access report teaser "Landscape of Advanced Technology Companies in Pharmaceutical Industry (Q2 2021)" at: www.deep-pharma.tech/technology-report-q2-2021.
About Deep Pharma Intelligence
Deep Pharma Intelligence is a joint venture of Deep Knowledge Analytics Pharma Division and BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend) producing powerful data mining and visualization systems, interactive analytics dashboards and industry reports offering deep technical insights, business intelligence, competitive analysis, industry benchmarking and strategic guidance in high growth and large opportunity areas of the pharma sector, including AI in drug discovery, emerging therapeutic targets and drug modalities, new therapies and technologies, promising startups, and more.
About Deep Knowledge Analytics
Deep Knowledge Analytics is a DeepTech focused agency producing advanced analytics on DeepTech and frontier-technology industries using sophisticated multi-dimensional frameworks and algorithmic methods that combine hundreds of specially-designed and specifically-weighted metrics and parameters to deliver insightful market intelligence, pragmatic forecasting and tangible industry benchmarking.
About BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend)
BiopharmaTrend is a leading provider of analytics, market intelligence, articles, opinions, commentaries, and interviews on the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. They are also currently developing an analytics platform that maps companies, competitors, key people, deals, venture rounds, news, trends, research articles, patents and other important data elements into industry knowledge graphs. The company was created to serve as a research engine for marketers, investors, business developers, innovation scouts, and all types of consultants looking for strategic and tactical insights into the pharma industry and healthcare. The data about all the elements of what exactly constitutes industry knowledge is automatically updated using BiopharmaTrend’s parser engine and numerous API integrations, as well as manually curated following the company’s internal workflow.
About Deep Knowledge Group
Deep Knowledge Group is an international consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations focused on the synergetic convergence of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, MedTech, FinTech, GovTech), applying progressive data-driven Invest-Tech solutions with a long-term strategic focus on AI in Healthcare, Longevity and Precision Health, and aiming to achieve positive impact through the support of progressive technologies for the benefit of humanity via scientific research, investment, entrepreneurship, analytics and philanthropy.
For press and media inquiries, please contact: info@deep-pharma.tech
Dr. Andrii Buvailo
Deep Pharma Intelligence
info@deep-pharma.tech
