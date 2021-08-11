RSI Logistics Selected as Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics

Located in Okemos, Michigan, RSI Logistics provides cutting edge software and logistics solutions to improve shipper's rail transportation. RSI Logistics' mission is to improve clients’ rail transportation and provide measurable costs savings and service efficiencies. RSI was selected out of hundreds of companies that specialize in outsourced logistics services and featured in the 2021 Top 100 Provider List.

RSI Logistics is honored to announce that they have been chosen as one of the 2021 Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Providers by Inbound Logistics Magazine.

RSI Logistics' success is a direct result of the commitment and dedication of our 180+ employees.” — Bob Tuchek