RSI Logistics Selected as Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics
Located in Okemos, Michigan, RSI Logistics provides cutting edge software and logistics solutions to improve shipper's rail transportation.
RSI Logistics' mission is to improve clients’ rail transportation and provide measurable costs savings and service efficiencies.
RSI Logistics is honored to announce that they have been chosen as one of the 2021 Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Providers by Inbound Logistics Magazine.
“Unlike all other recipients of this award, RSI Logistics focuses specifically on rail transportation. This specialization is a key differentiator when compared to other 3PL logistics providers. Rail transportation management requires a different playbook since it differs so significantly from all other modes,” says Bob Tuchek, President at RSI Logistics. “RSI Logistics’ success is a direct result of the commitment and dedication of our 180+ employees.”
"When choosing the 2021 Top 100 3PL Providers, Inbound Logistics editors specifically targeted providers who offer the innovation, visibility, flexibility, speed and control that drive the supply chain solutions our audience needs to achieve their goals and meet customers’ evolving needs. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor RSI Logistics for innovative solutions empowering logistics, supply chain and transportation excellence in 2021,” says Felecia Stratton, editor at Inbound Logistics.
3PL providers like RSI Logistics are integral to shipper’s ability to overcome the challenges that confront their business, especially in a world where supply chain management is vital. As partners of shippers, 3PL organizations come alongside their clients to examine their supply chain logistics and offer creative, and cost effective, solutions. Often that involves 3PL organizations developing more sophisticated technology, implementing creative solutions, and tailoring services to unique challenges. Being named one of the Top 100 3PL Providers is a testament to RSI Logistics’ ability to provide specialized resources that are more cost effective than many organizations can develop on their own.
Inbound Logistics' Top 100 3PL Providers list serves as a qualitative assessment of service providers Inbound Logistics feel are best equipped to meet and surpass their audience’s evolving outsourcing needs. Distilling the Top 100 is never an easy task, and the process becomes increasingly difficult as more 3PLs enter the market and service providers from other functional areas develop value-added logistics capabilities.
Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best logistics solutions providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to their audience’s burgeoning global supply chain and logistics challenges. IL editors selected this year's class of Top 100 3PLs from a pool of more than 300 companies. The service providers they selected are companies that, in the opinion of IL editors, offer the diverse operational capabilities and experience to meet their audience’s unique supply chain and logistics needs.
About RSI Logistics: For over 30 years, rail shippers have been relying on software and services from RSI to make their rail shipping simpler, more efficient, and more cost-effective. RSI Logistics provides industry leading rail-centric services in logistics, technology, bulk terminals, and intermodal. Headquartered in Okemos, Michigan and operating out of over 28 locations in 14 states, we work with shippers in every major industry. By leveraging our expertise, our customers improve the effectiveness of their rail transportation management and find significant cost savings. For more information, visit www.rsilogistics.com
About Inbound Logistics: Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics’ mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com
