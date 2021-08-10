Detour to be Placed for Next Phase of Work to Realign Routes 160/756 (Elton Intersection) in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that traffic on Route 756 will be detoured beginning Tuesday, August 17, as part of the multi-phase project to realign the intersection of Routes 160 and 756 in Adams Township, Cambria County.

A. Liberoni, Inc., of Plum Borough, will begin phase three of the project to connect the new alignment of Route 756 to the southbound lane of Route 160. This phase will last two months and will involve a 13.5-mile detour of traffic from Route 160 in Elton, PA onto Route 756 westbound toward Richland. Route 160 southbound traffic will be detoured to Route 869 North, to Route 219 South to Route 56 East back onto Route 160. Northbound traffic will follow the reverse of this detour pattern.

Temporary traffic signals have also been installed for one-lane, signalized traffic control on Route 160. Motorists should expect minor delays and are advised to use caution while traveling through the area.

This will be followed by paving of the new alignment at the intersection. Work will conclude in late October, with winter shut down and will resume in spring 2022 with bridge construction on Route 2001 on the opposite side of the intersection from Route 756.

Next year’s final stage involves superstructure rehabilitation of the bridge carrying Route 2001. Crews will remove bituminous deck from the pre-stressed adjacent box beams and place a composite concrete deck. Minor approach work and paving will follow.

All work on this $1.8 million project is expected to be completed by August 2022. All work is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

