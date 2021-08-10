SMILES FOR AMERICA: 50 STATES, 50 DENTISTS, 50 HEROES, 50 SMILES - A PROGRAM TO GIVE BACK TO OUR AMERICAN HEROES
Scott Finlay DDS & Associates is excited to announce the participation in Smiles for America. Smiles for America is a united group of 50 dentists from 50 states banding together to provide smiles for 50 deserving American heroes.
It is an honor to participate in Smiles of America. This program will help our distinguished heroes and give back as they do everyday for our community.”ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Finlay DDS is excited to announce the participation in Smiles for America. Smiles for America is a united group of 50 dentists from 50 states banding together to provide smiles for 50 deserving American heroes. They will work hand in hand with the best dental laboratories in the country to create new smiles for these deserving American heroes. On or around September 11, 2021, smiles will be provided across our great country to each one of these deserving heroes. The 20th Anniversary of 9/11 has been chosen to commemorate the spirit of the many heroes who gave their lives so selflessly. They will never be forgotten for what they did to make a difference. We will refresh the lives of these American heroes with a new smile.
Heroes are all around us in America. They are men and women of all ages, race, professions and walks of life. A hero could be defined as an individual who is of distinguished courage or ability or admired for their brave deeds and noble qualities. They are those who give and do for others in the most admirable of ways without expecting anything in return, and by doing so enrich and elevate the lives of those whom they touch with their acts of service. These heroes are individuals we encounter in our everyday lives whose joy and life purpose comes from seeing great things and blessings come to the lives of others. It is our turn to give back and provide the gift of a beautiful smile.
Dr. Scott Finlay is thrilled to be a part of Smiles for America. “It is an honor to participate in Smiles of America. This program will help our distinguished heroes and give back as they do everyday for our community. ” Dr. Finlay has been recognized as one of the premier cosmetic and restorative dentists in the country. He is one of only 80 dentists that are recognized as an Accredited Fellow by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Accreditation serves as the Gold Standard for Excellence in cosmetic dentistry and Dr. Finlay is the only Accredited Fellow in the Greater Annapolis Area. Recently Dr. Finlay was recognized as the Resident Expert in Dental Esthetics for the Dawson Academy.
Dr. Finlay is available to share his talent and distinguished skills by providing a local American Hero a new smile. If you know an American hero who deserves a new smile, submit your nomination to info@annapolissmiles.com by August 20. Your nomination must include a uniformed photo of your nominee and a brief paragraph explaining why your nominee is an American hero. Candidates must have some reasonable treatment needs over the coming months. Treatment will be based on the recommendations of Dr. Finlay and limited to the smile. After treatment, the selected candidate will be featured in a national campaign expressing gratitude for our American heroes. Candidates will need to be available for a video and photo shoot. For more information about Smiles for America, visit their website: https://smilesforamerica.com/ If you are interested in creating a beautiful smile to last the test of time, or become a patient to a five star customer service, sophisticated practice, contact the offices of Scott Finlay, DDS at 410.757.6681, located at 1460 Ritchie Highway, Suite 203 in Arnold, Maryland.
