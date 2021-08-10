Digital Learning Coaches Deployed to Schools Statewide

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: August 9, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will deploy digital learning coaches to 62 schools across the state to help build the capacity of teachers and administrators to use educational technology to improve student outcomes.

The coaches are part of the Mississippi Connects initiative, which provides every public-school student in Mississippi with the technology to learn. The selected schools are in the 29 school districts that submitted applications to MDE for digital learning coaching support. Schools were selected based on the highest level of need and the expertise and the proximity of coaches.

MDE’s digital learning coaches will work with school leadership to select a cohort of four to six teachers to receive individualized coaching support throughout the 2021-22 school year. The teachers will receive weekly coaching conferences, classroom observations, collaborative lesson planning, modeling and co-teaching. Coaches also will provide schoolwide support including digital learning planning and professional development.

“Educational technology provides teachers with new opportunities to help students learn and collaborate in innovative ways,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “The digital learning coaching program is designed to help teachers effectively use technology to advance student learning.”

The Mississippi Connects initiative made Mississippi the only state in the nation with a digital learning program that includes computer devices for all students and teachers, software to deliver instruction, enhanced internet connectivity, professional development for digital teaching and learning, and increased access to telehealth/teletherapy.

Districts Selected for the 2021-22 Digital Learning Coach Program

Columbus Municipal School District Covington County School District East Jasper School District East Tallahatchie School District Franklin County School District Greenville Public School District Hazlehurst City School District Hollandale School District Itawamba County Jackson Public School District Scott County School District Laurel School District Lawrence County School District Leland School District Marshall County Natchez-Adams Nettleton School District North Bolivar Consolidated School District North Tippah Schools Noxubee County School District Okolona Municipal School District Pearl River County School District Perry County Pontotoc City School District Pontotoc County School District Wayne County School District West Bolivar Consolidated School District West Tallahatchie School District Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District