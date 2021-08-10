Terry Ward Joins BeneLynk as Chief Product Officer
I’m looking forward to contributing to BeneLynk’s ongoing success and our goal to build stronger human connections that are supported by innovative technology.”SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeneLynk, a national provider of Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) solutions to managed care plans, announced today that Terry Ward has joined the company as Chief Product Officer.
— Terry Ward
Established in 2016 by a management team with decades of experience in managed care and government benefit programs, today, BeneLynk delivers Social Determinant of Health advocacy to members of managed care organizations representing over 12 million Managed Care members throughout all 50 states. BeneLynk helps managed care organizations drive risk adjusted revenue and quality performance while removing the barriers that prevent people from living their healthiest lives.
Terry brings to BeneLynk more than 25 years of health care leadership experience in a variety of operational disciplines including Client Service, Account Management, Product Management and Solution innovation. Terry has held leadership positions with leading organizations including McKesson, UnitedHealth Group, Solucient, Apixio and now BeneLynk. is regarded as one of the industry’s leading product innovators, as evidenced by the awards and recognition he has garnered: OptumInsight Innovation Award, recipient of the Gartner award for demonstrating best practices in dashboard design for HEDIS reporting, and the Optum Innovation Leadership Shadow Award to name a few.
“I am thrilled to have Terry onboard to help us grow our solutions and expand our products”, said Sean Libby, President of BeneLynk. Terry has a unique blend of operational detail, product management discipline, and strategic vision, all with a customer-minded focus. Additionally, he has a successful track record of designing and delivering unique and meaningful solutions for clients. Continued innovation will be crucial as BeneLynk continues to expand our solutions to serve a wider range of partners”.
With BeneLynk’s decades of expertise in navigating government and community benefits, they focus on deeper human connections to make a remarkable difference. One Lynk, which is supported by the Lynk360™ system, powers their ability to identify the government and community benefits that members deserve through one dynamic conversation about their social determinants of health.
“I’m looking forward to contributing to BeneLynk’s ongoing success and our goal to build stronger human connections that are supported by innovative technology”, said Terry Ward, Chief Product Officer, BeneLynk. I continue to be impressed by BeneLynk’s Lynk360 software and am excited to build our systems to execute on our vision to be better, serve better, and deliver better.”
To learn more about BeneLynk, please visit www.BeneLynk.com.
About BeneLynk: BeneLynk is a national Social Determinants of Health vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand SDoH challenges and provides professional advocacy to access benefits.
Contact:
Kristen Dodd
BeneLynk PR
Kristen.Dodd@BeneLynk.com
www.benelynk.com
Kristen Dodd
BeneLynk
kristen.dodd@benelynk.com