NASA and Space Force Award Contracts for ThinSat Constellations to NearSpace Launch

UPLAND, IN, USA, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NearSpace Launch Inc., innovators of ThinSats and EyeStar radios, was recently awarded contracts from both NASA and the Space Force. These contracts will further develop and scale the ThinSat Constellations for Space Weather (SW) and rapid payload testing. The NASA contract is seeking a Space Weather Constellation that integrates different payloads from leading Space Weather partners. NSL will also be delivering a scaled up ThinSat Constellation to the Space Force that will be used for rapid testing of commercial systems and will raise Technology Readiness Levels for the DOD. Both constellations are currently under Phase II SBIR contracts.These contracts come from building off the success and experience of NSL’s 600th space system and subsystems in just six years."NSL has had the privilege of seeing 600+ systems and subsystems go into orbit over such a short time period through the hard work and dedication of our team," says Dr. Hank Voss, co-founder of NSL and inventor of ThinSats. "It has been accomplished in partnership with so many different customers across the USG and industry. We look forward to continue working more with our commercial partners, NASA and the USSF."Over the past 6 years, NSL has had a high mission success rate in the ruggedized space environment. NSL plans to continue to optimize and expand capabilities on upcoming missions, including expanding to a significantly larger facility to focus on mass production through automation of spacecraft systems.About NearSpace Launch, Inc.NearSpace Launch Inc. (NSL) is an innovative satellite manufacturing company for ThinSats, CubeSats, Black Boxes, and Globalstar enabled communication systems (EyeStar radios) for commercial, governmental, and educational applications while performing data analysis and conducting research in space sciences. It has flown 600+ systems in the past six years, with 100% mission success for all commercial and research missions.NSL was founded following the successful mission of Indiana’s first satellite (TSAT) with Globalstar. The mission demonstrated a 24/7 effective link connection through an NSL EyeStar radio via the Globalstar constellation. NSL has a heritage of 11 FastBus CubeSats, 170+ EyeStar radios, 90 ThinSat and additional sub-systems all excelling in their respective mission tasks.

