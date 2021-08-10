Mixing Todays Hip Hop with R&B and Old School 90’s style Rap music: Rising Act Valley Style Hustlas Unveil New Single

PAPER CHASIN-Valley Style Hustlas

Valley Style Hustlas are on the right track towards success, amazing listeners with their stirring brand of music through the new release, “PAPER CHASIN”.

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crafting their own unique position in the world of Hip Hop and Pop, the rising musical group Valley Style Hustlas are driven to enthrall listeners with their moving new release, making a mark in the rich and fast-paced world of Hip Hop and Rap. Featuring the musical prowess and dynamism of budding artists, such as Don Dada, Sonni Hand$ome and LiL Dogg, the new single highlights the soulful lyricism and piercing songwriting that the group seamlessly blends together.Shedding light upon an up-and-coming musical act, the new single, intriguingly titled “ PAPER CHASIN ” brings back a wave of authenticity to the genre, with magnetic rhythms and beats. Beating all odds that stand against them, the up-and-coming singers and artists imbue their compositions with a nostalgic and wistful old-school style, woven intricately into today’s hip and contemporary Rap and R&B styles and rhythms.“Our music is mixed with today’s hip hop, mixed with 90’s style hip hop, with a touch of R&B music,” said Valley Style Hustlas regarding their new release. Visit Valley Style Hustlas website to check out their new releases and download and purchase their music and merchandise. To stay up to date with each new release, follow the group on Instagram and Facebook. For interviews, reviews, collaborations, and to book for events, feel free to contact at newbreedofbadseeds@gmail.com####About:Valley Style Hustlas are an up-and-coming musical group, hailing from Stockton and Modesto in California. Proudly representing the record label, Newbreed of Badseeds, the eclectic artists feature stirring and dynamic songwriting and beats in their compositions. Always moved by the electric and enthralling power of music, the artists of Valley Style Hustlas are on a mission to craft the most unique and moving original compositions, traversing the genres of Hip Hop, R&B, Pop, Rock, and Soul music. With their new single, “PAPER CHASIN”, the group consisting of Don Dada, Sonni Hand$ome, and LiL Dogg, among others stuns listeners, promising to return with even more captivating singles in 2021.Links:Facebook https://www.facebook.com/newbreed.newbreed.56 Instagram https://instagram.com/newbreedofbadseeds_?utm_medium=copy_link YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/VALLEYSTYLEHUSTLAS Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/0JxGcLdCSbxuR4LOe1kdNp?si=1M4se4mZSfON5lIojl04zQ&utm_source=copy-link&dl_branch=1

