John Parker Awarded Woodworking Network 40 Under 40 Distinction

HALKETT Engineering Manager John Parker has been chosen as a 2021 Woodworking Network 40 under 40 recipient.

SOUDERTON, PA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HALKETT announces John Parker, the company’s engineering manager, has achieved the distinction as a 2021 Woodworking Network 40 Under 40 recipient. Out of 151 professional woodworker candidates, Parker was chosen for this wood industry 40 Under 40 award. This year marks the sixth anniversary of the program which celebrates the next generation of industry professionals who are making an impact on wood products manufacturing in North America.

“Customers come to John with elaborate visions of their millwork, cabinetry and furniture,” HALKETT General Manager Bela Fodrovics says. “He can take their ideas and make a drawing, and turn their dreams into reality.” Fodrovics says he receives thank you letters for Parker’s work from customers and designers regularly.

Owner Sara Halkett says the 30-year-old Parker inspires his team to perform at their best. “They each enjoy working under John, because he has the highest standards. He enables our 19 employees to grow their skills to an even higher personal best every day.”

“It is our distinct pleasure to again recognize some of the best and brightest contributors to wood products manufacturing in North America with our sixth annual class of 40 Under 40 honorees. This year’s inductees join the 200 alums from prior years, forming a group of enterprising individuals destined to advance our industry to meet the everchanging challenges of the future," said Tim Fixmer, CEO of CCI Media, the parent of Woodworking Network.

For more than thirty years, HALKETT has been infusing style and quality into the traditional and modern residential and commercial building industry in Pennsylvania. The millwork products produced by HALKETT celebrates multiple styles, designs, and eras. Founded by Trey Halkett, the HALKETT team continues to cultivate and reinterpret the codes that make it unique: the harmony of timeless refined woodwork, well engineered creativity, and sophisticated custom cabinetry. HALKETT, www.halkettwoodworking.com – 50 Schoolhouse Rd. - Souderton PA, info@halkettwoodworking.com (215) 721-9331

