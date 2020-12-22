CNC Factory's Python XPR with 5th Generation CNC Technology Chosen as the Best CNC of 2020

CNC Factory's Python XPR with 5th Generation Machining Technology is named the best CNC of 2020. Owner of CNC Factory, Chris Corrales

FDMC Magazine names CNC Factory's 5G Python XPR as the BEST woodworking CNC machine

We've worked very hard to make the 5G Python so advanced it's simple! Woodshops are needing to do more with less. That is why every CNC Factory machine can be operated with only ONE unskilled person.” — Chris Corrales, President and CEO of CNC Factory

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNC Factory's Python XPR with 5th Generation Technology was chosen by the editors of FDMC magazine as the best CNC product of 2020 (http://bit.ly/FDMCBestCNC). The 5G Python XPR was selected as the best CNC "for its driverless controls that allow users to program at the machine and select cabinets and components to cut by using a (21") touchscreen." The 2020 Python XPR offers automatic loading and unloading, and 5G CNC technology featuring: instant on; auto vacuum hold-down; and robotic labeling on cut components.

"We've worked very hard to make the 5G Python so advanced it's simple," Chris Corrales CNC Factory's President and CEO says. "We realized woodshops were needing to compete by doing more with less. That is why every CNC Factory machine - and even our multi-machine working cells - can be operated with only one unskilled person." The CNC Factory 5G Python XPR is designed and engineered in the company's CNC manufacturing and training facility in Santa Ana, California.

The Best of 2020 woodworking honors was announced in the "Editor's Choice: Top Products of 2020" feature in the December issue of FDMC magazine. According to FDMC magazine: the editors sifted through dozens of new and innovative products that came on the stage despite the pandemic. The magazine also states that in 2020: Innovation triumphs in a wave of ingenious new products for the woodworking industry.

To see how the CNC Factory Python with fully automatic, 5th Generation Technology allows unskilled operators to cut with absolutely no thinking click on: http://bit.ly/PythonXPR

CNC Factory machines are uniquely designed and engineered in the USA with patent pending innovation, grow-as-you-grow scalability, and stringent industry standards. See all of CNC Factory’s routers, edge banders, thermofoil presses and hidden fastener inserting machines, at: www.CNCFactory.com or call CNC Factory 714.581.5999.

The CNC Factory Python with 5G Technology in action