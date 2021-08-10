Resurfacing Project to Start Next Week on Route 49 in Tioga County

​8/10/2021 Update: The resurfacing project on Route 49 in Knoxville Borough and Lawrence Township, Tioga County is completed.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project is set to begin next week on Route 49 in Knoxville Borough and Lawrence Township, Tioga County.

On Tuesday, July 6, the contractor, Dalrymple Gravel and Contracting Company, will begin work on Route 49 (East Main Street) between the intersection with Route 249 in Knoxville Borough and the intersection with Butler Hill Road, also known as Academy Corners. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

On Tuesday, July 6, the contractor will also be performing work on Route 49 between Bailey Hill Road and Shepherd Creek Road in Lawrence Township, near Tioga Lake. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Dalrymple Gravel and Contracting Company is the primary contractor for this $1 million resurfacing project. Work includes milling, paving, waterproofing a bridge, update ADA ramps in approved locations, and other miscellaneous work. The project is expected to be completed in September of 2021, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

