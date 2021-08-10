2021 MUSE Photography Awards Announces Winners of the Inaugural Year

2021 MUSE Photographer of the Year: Lídia Vives, Spain (Professional) 2021 MUSE Photographer of the Year: Andrea Izzotti, Italy (Amateur/Student) 2021 MUSE Category Winners of the Year: Mite Visuals, Netherlands

MUSE Photography Awards caters to photographers from all walks of life, regardless if they are professionals, agencies, amateurs, or students.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUSE Photography Awards announced the list of 2021 winners, in its inaugural year of the distinguished awards program, to the public. This announcement is published concurrently with the on-going Covid-19 pandemic that ultimately provided us with a new normal and visionary perspective, and we hope that everyone is staying safe during this time of crisis, whilst capturing the change that is happening around us.

This award caters to photographers from all walks of life, regardless if they are professionals, agencies, amateurs, or students. With that, IAA hopes to honor and celebrate inspiring images which transcend the barriers of language, from architecture to black and white, commercial, editorial, event, fine art, nature, people, etc. “We had always been invested in creative individuals, regardless of classifications” exclaimed Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. “For us, it only made sense to focus on the world’s most dominant creative industry, the photography industry.”

In 2021, we saw participation from 50 countries worldwide, including: United States, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Canada, Ireland to name a few, and as many as 1,872 entries were submitted, but only few emerged victorious. Each image was blind judged, by the MUSE jury panel, comprised of distinguished professionals of the international photography scene, evaluated on criteria determined by the merits of MUSE Photography Awards. The winners were chosen based on the average scores, provided by the jury members.

Succeeding the detailed evaluation of the entries from our esteemed judges, we are proud to announce the Professional Photographer of the Year is: Kintsugi-19 by Lídia Vives, with a cash prize of $3,000; whereas the Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year is: My name is Elijah by Andrea Izzotti, with a cash prize of $2,000.

In addition to that, for both professionals and amateurs/students and amongst our available categories, we have selected several outstanding winners and awarded them the Category Winners of the Year award, with cash prizes of $100 for each winning category, which includes:

Professional

1. Architecture Photography – Road to Nowhere by Jaka Ivančič (Slovenia)

2. Black & White Photography – Lines by Erdély Bálint Előd (Romania)

3. Commercial Photography – Wodka Bar by BS LLC (United States)

4. Editorial Photography – The Octopus Hunters by Social Photographer (Kenya)

5. Fine Art Photography – Fan Vault, Canterbury by New Jersey Institute of Technology (United States)

6. Mobile Photography – Fishermen by Aung Chan Thar (Myanmar)

7. Nature Photography – Floating Together by Wen Hua Chen (Taiwan)

8. People Photography – Free Falling by Foundation University (Philippines)

9. Special Category – The Farewell by Lillian Liu (Canada)

Amateur/Student

1. Architecture Photography – A Wintry Fairytale by Judith Kuhn (Germany)

2. Black & White Photography – Poseidon Rough Voice by Paolo Lazzarotti (Italy)

3. Fine Art Photography – True Love in Covid-19 by Vanung University in Taiwan (Taiwan)

4. Fine Art Photography – Madonna Rossa con Angeli by BAXCON e. K. / BYES Photography (Germany)

5. Nature Photography – Blooming Delivery by Mite Visuals (Netherlands)

“Our juries were impressed by the level of creativity brought on by the entrants, shown through their indomitable images,” Kenjo remarked. “Here at MUSE, we recognize those who reign above change, with creativity that pens history and designs which stand against the test of time.”

Please visit the MUSE Photography Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, Vega Student Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Awards, New York Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled MUSE Photography Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.