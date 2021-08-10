ICARO™ Media Group and TV AZTECA Announce Launch of “AZTECA NOW”

AI-Driven Media App for International Distribution to a Target Audience of 90M+

NEW YORK, NY, US, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., (ICARO™), in partnership with TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V., has officially launched the “AZTECA NOW” premium video app for smartphones and tablets, available across iOS and Android stores worldwide. “AZTECA NOW” will be marketed and distributed to over 100 million existing viewers in partnership with TV Azteca’s international distribution footprint, making it one of the most widely-distributed premium video apps in the world.

The new “AZTECA NOW” app will provide LATAM audiences with mobile access on both Android and iOS devices to TV Azteca’s premium multi-vertical original content including its award-winning telenovelas (soap operas), original movie catalog, premiere dramatic series, and its ADN40 24/7 news channel. Specifically, the app will include access to highly-acclaimed telenovelas such as Destino, Los Rey, and Hombre Tenías que Ser, television series such as Demencia, Drenaje Profundo, and Lucho en Familia, and movies such as El Gavilan Pollero, La Amargura de mi Raza, and La Hija del Ministro.

“I am very proud to announce the launch of the AZTECA NOW app in partnership with TV Azteca - the team at TV Azteca has been amazing to work with,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group. “Not only are we launching the AZTECA NOW app with the 2nd-largest mass media company in LATAM, but we believe that the AZTECA NOW premium video app is one of the best media technology platforms in the market. With a penetration of more than 93% in LATAM, TV Azteca will further broaden their reach in 13 countries across parts of North America, Central America, the Caribbean and South America. This product launch is a significant milestone in ICARO’s mission is to build the best dynamic AI-driven digital media products for the world’s leading media and telecommunications companies, bringing our total potential audience in LATAM to more than 190 million subscribers.”

“With this application we renew our commitment to our audience in Latin America and we open another channel to reach millions of followers of our content,” declared Patricia Jasin, VP for TV Azteca Internacional / Azteca Estudios. “We are excited about all the projects that we are putting together for this new business.”

# # #

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks with over 190M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America to empower media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace.

The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico, Azteca Trece, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+ through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also operates Azteca Web, an Internet company for North American Spanish speakers.TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating shareholder value, contributing to build the middle class of the countries in which they operate and improving society through excellence. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. The companies include TV Azteca (www.tvazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.elektra.com.mx: www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (www.totalplayempresarial.com.mx). Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. However, the member companies share a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.