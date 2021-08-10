Submit Release
Fascinating and Dynamic Pop and Rap Spectacle: Rising Artist Xander XanX Amazes with New Album

Growing sensation Xander XanX is proving all his haters wrong and surprising fans with a rich and spirited album aptly titled “The Cecil”.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An up-and-coming artist in the world of Pop, Rap and Hip Hop, Xander XanX is swiftly morphing into an unrivalled force. Creating musical compositions that are not only enthralling and memorable but also imbued with a deep sense of personal anecdotal value, Xander XanX sets himself apart from other mainstream Rap artists.

Bringing a breath of fresh air to the musical scene, with a versatile and eclectic mix of sounds and symphonies, the budding singer and songwriter is set to inspire with his new album. Having released on April 15th, 2021, the album “The Cecil” is an electric and moving mix, which has been produced by rising producer and artist Big Rula.

The album also features Xander XanX’s friend and contemporary artist Prvphet on two tracks, offering a diverse blend from both talented individuals. Xander XanX’s vocal spirit and unique lyricism melds seamlessly with collaborators and succeeds in delivering a refreshing and mesmerizing soundtrack. Named after his father, “The Cecil” narrates Xander XanX’s feelings and sentiments about his father’s life and the intricate and raw relationship dynamic between them. To follow up, Xander XanX now intends on releasing another original album in September 2021.

“What makes my music different is the different sounds I bring to the album with rapping and singing all combined,” says the growing artist about his unique mixes.

Check out Xander XanX’s new music and learn more about him on the links below and/or reach out via the contact information for interviews, collaborations, or promotional access.

About

Xander XanX is a rising singer-songwriter who is based in Los Angeles, California. His iconic discography includes 2 stunning EPs titled “The H.I.V EP,” and “The Cesar EP.” Xander XanX has been involved in songwriting for his original compositions for 2 years and is now set to enthrall with the new album “The Cecil”.

Xander considers The Temptations, Michael Jackson, and Lil Baby, as one of his main inspirations, motivating him to create dynamic musical compositions. The growing singer also hopes to make it in XXL MAG Freshman Class Cover by the end of 2022.

Links:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/zander.xanx.125
Instagram https://instagram.com/xanderxanx
YouTube https://youtube.com/channel/UCQUQdmf6Oie0JtsMQQzDb3w
SoundCloud https://soundcloud.com/xanderxanx
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/0x1lTW5I7JA8bHMUZidFRU?si=vno_DOdZSDOmFl-30PdUmg&dl_branch=1

Alexander Cheatham
Xander XanX
+1 213-421-6939
Zanderxanx@gmail.com

Excuse Me Miss - Xander XanX

