Qube Events Partners with Fazzaco to Expand Reach to Wider Audience
Recently, Qube Events, a cutting-edge international events company announced partnership with Fazzaco.CYPRUS, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Qube Events, a cutting-edge international events company announced partnership with Fazzaco, a pioneering B2B forex information hub that provides up-to-date news and premium business content, to reach out to a broader audience.
Qube Events was created to provide an authentic platform where business leaders can build and cultivate long lasting relationships in a healthy and productive space. Its philosophy is to create an event experience that will allow attendees to manage their time, space and business contacts.
Fazzaco was designed to connect forex fintech companies and solution providers with forex brokers. Committed to establishing a transparent forex ecosystem, Fazzaco provides its users with a comprehensive forex directory list where companies can post updates, leave comments, and follow partners. Fazzaco App is the first-of-its-kind mobile application that enables salespersons and marketers to access a huge client resource pool on the go.
The upcoming European Business Week features The Vision Forex Forum, which offers an amazing opportunity to learn and network with the most elite FX players in the market.
Idyllically hosted within a 5 Star hotel venue in Limassol, Cyprus – The Vision Forex Forum will gather the best of the best in sales, marketing, technology, risk and compliance from top international brokers for an opportunity to build strategic alliances and secure powerful partnerships for the year ahead.
Commenting on the strategic partnership, Lilly Pavlou, the Executive Director at Qube Events said:
"At Qube Events we are always keen to explore possibilities to network with the international market. So we are pleased to announce our media partnership with Fazzaco. We hope to begin the partnership through a network anchored by the European and Asian Forex Hubs. We are confident and excited to build on our longstanding commitment with Fazzaco to continue hosting events related to both our audiences."
“The global foreign exchange market is expected to keep growing and we hope through this partnership and with Fazzaco to grow and expand our reach," added Lilly.
"Fazzaco's commitment to establishing a transparent forex ecosystem is in line with Qube Events' efforts to build and cultivate long lasting relationships in a healthy and productive space. We are more than happy to establish partnership with Qube Events. We believe the partnership will maximize Fazzaco's brand exposure, and our services in triple languages will bring Qube Events to wider audience, particularly those clients in Asia." said Jessica, Brand Promotion Manger at Fazzaco.
Fazzaco Ltd.
Fazzaco Ltd.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn