Birdy Boutique Car Seat Ponchos for Kids are the Safe Car Coat for Children on the Road

Birdy Boutique, a certified disabled veteran and women owned business, is one of the nation's best in offering products with purpose.

ARMADA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to industry reports, car crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. That's why representatives with Birdy Boutique are proud to announce that its Car Seat Ponchos for kids are crash tested, Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) tested and compliant.

Barbara Kent, owner, and spokesperson for Birdy Boutique, explained that the CPSC requires that all children's products are subject to a set of federal safety rules called children's product safety rules. This means that all manufacturers are required by law to ensure their products go through rigorous testing that will deem their items safe to use.

In addition, the CPSIA allows the CPSC to be more stringent on product safety requirements.

"Each one of our ponchos, along with all other Birdy Boutique products, have been rigorously tested by a CPSC approved laboratory, and all CPSIA standards have been met," Kent stressed before adding, "This means that all the materials used in manufacturing our products were tested and are safe to use for you and for your child. We went through this lengthy process because safety is a priority we care about. Our ponchos are safe and CPSC and CPSIA compliant.”

Birdy Boutique is a business built from the ground up by two immigrant sisters, Barbara Kent, a retired, disabled army veteran and Joanna Jozwik Serra, an award-winning educator. The company is a certified disabled veteran and women-owned small business certified through NaVOBA, NVBDC, and WBENC.

Birdy Boutique, according to Kent, creates products with purpose, encouraging children to play, learn and explore.

"Our main products are car seat ponchos, educational tapestries, and learning blankets," she said.

As to how the company's products are used and why car seat ponchos are important, Kent pointed out that traveling ponchos are safer than a coat in the car seat; the ponchos are double-layered, reversible, warm, cozy, in uniquely designed patterns and go over the car seat belts so there is no unnecessary bulk.

"It promotes toddler independence while keeping your little one safe without buckling them over bulky coats this winter in the car," Kent said. "They grow with your child and fit six months to five years plus; the same poncho lasts for years. These are the safer way to travel this fall, winter, and year-round."

In addition, the poncho, which comes in one size, fits kids six months through 12 months old in a car seat and up to four or five-year-old walkers in their convertible car seats, growing with them.

"What is better than buying something for your child that keeps up with their super-duper fast growth spurts?" Kent questioned. “One small investment, and you have something that will be with them as they get bigger. Sprout freely, little toddlers. Mom and dad finally found something they don't have to replace every six months.”

