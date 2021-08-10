Liz Dobbins of Propelogy to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LAWRENCE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders are the guiding force of every business and inspiring and motivating their team to motivate their team to greater success. But with all the challenges and complexities they face in a rapidly changing workforce is not easy for those in management roles to adapt when faced with such high level of pressure to keep the organization moving forward successfully. That’s why Leadership coaches work with clients to increase their skills and for those leaders who aspire to even greater vision and more extraordinary results coaching has become one of the best tools for achieving maximum performance and going beyond their full potential no matter what challenges come their way.

Liz is a High Performance Executive Coach author, and owner of Propelogy.

“Coaching is about asking incisive question so the clients can deeply reflect and create their vision as the best version of themselves,” says Liz. “The client is the expert about who they are and what choices they make. As a coach I need to listen pretty deeply that’s what coaching is, we don’t’ find you the answers you do…you create your own responses and clarify you own way of thinking.”

Working with the concept that we are all unique individuals, Liz applies The Science of You in her coaching because we are all distinct personalities with different thought patterns.. By bringing ther own exclusive intuition and vision leaders can perform at their very best with unwavering authenticity.

“One of my greatest hopes is a world where people are in harmony with their body and mind applying movement as the catalyst that encourages them to move forward and achieve their goals.”

Conventionally we are trained to believe we think with your heads and that is the intellectual part of our being. Yet in actuality our body is a smart organism adept to actually “talking” to us but how often do we listen?

Propelogy is based on three components: movement, cognition, and emotional literacy. Liz says she utilizes it as a key activator in Leadership and Executive training that strengthen leadership skills adeptly improving focus. By tuning into our human body intelligence we activate the awareness of our own sensory fingerprint emphasizing the mind body connection. When we tune into our sensory system that is the human body intelligence of propelogy. where sensory system is your awareness.

We each have eight sensory systems the science of why we do what we do and what will be helpful tools for us to propel forward. What is sensitive to one person may be distractive to another affecting our mood, behavior, and how we see things. By engaging with her clients on what their sensory language may be Liz taps into their body and it is the ideal starting point for a greater understanding of who they genuinely are.

“By using our senses it brings us more attuned to self awareness,” says Liz. “What makes it so effective is how when I can delve into what makes your mind and body tick, the mind body connection, and the body movement as your coach I am there to move you forward.”

Liz always asks her clients for their permission to utilize these techniques. She gives them a survey of seven questions targeted to get a feel of where they are so it is very individually based.

With workshops starting in September, Liz is on the forefront of new, innovative, and exciting changes for the challenges that lay ahead.

“By learning how to create the space for creative thinking and how our thoughts matter and how we wish to meet objectives we can literally see our blind spots. By understanding one another there will be more tolerance and harmony and we can all absolutely thrive.”

Close Up Radio will feature Liz Dobbins in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday August 12th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit https://propelogy.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno