Roamability announces Issuance of New European Patent Covering its unique Mobile Seamless-Multi-Profile solution

Dynamic Multi-IMSI (DMI)

Roamability, the leading global roaming service provider were granted EU patent, for its unique Native APN roaming solution.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roamability, the leading global roaming service provider announces that the EU patent were granted following the USA patent granted earlier this year, for its unique native APN multi-profile roaming solution.

Roamability roaming solution involves subscribers consuming roaming services (voice, SMS and data) abroad using different profiles, by switching IMSIs (subscriber identities) from various global operators, each of which offers the most advantageous rates and coverage in a particular region of the world. The Multi-IMSI solution ensures wider coverage, and better rates, for the mobile subscriber, all provided as a seamless service, transparent.

To provide the first real seamless experience to subscribers, Roamability developed a “native APN” solution. This unique technology makes Roamability’s the only multi-IMSI service available worldwide which allows subscribers to consume data services on each IMSI using the default APN, without having to configure their handsets.

The Roamability “native APN” solution has already been deployed worldwide, whose millions of subscribers enjoy fully seamless worldwide roaming coverage with the best rates everywhere they roam.

This technology is particularly beneficial to IOT applications where no user is available to perform any reconfiguration.

“It has been frustrating to manually reconfigure APN settings in subscriber phones when switching profiles, which lead to a lot of friction with users early on in the industry. This is why Roamability set out to develop a unique solution to this problem. We are very proud that both the US and EU patent offices have recognized our innovation by granting these patents.”

About Roamability

Roamability was established to realize the vision of affordable, trouble-free global roaming services for everyone who travels – whether for business or pleasure, in urban centers or remote corners of the world, regardless of equipment or network compatibilities.

Roamability has offered this vision, in the form of a comprehensive, high-quality, global roaming solution, to mobile operators of all sizes with core network infrastructure. Through its pre-negotiated contracts, the company partners with high-profile operators and sponsors covering more than 700 networks and 195+ countries. Leveraging this global network, Roamability in-turn enables operators – regardless of their size – the ability to provide competitive global roaming packages to their customers.