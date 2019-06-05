There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,093 in the last 365 days.

Roamability awarded the “Best e-SIM Provisioning Provider”

Larry Zabriansky, accepting the Award at the MVNO Congress

Roamability provides Advanced Roaming Solution. honored as Highly Esteemed and awarded the “Best e-SIM provisioning Provider” at the MVNO Congress 2019.

AMSTERDAM, NV, NETHERLAND, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roamabilty’s Dynamic Multi-IMSI platform introduces a revolutionary STK, small in size and easy to deploy with existing SIM cards and now available with the e-SIM revolution. With the release of our new development, the user experience is dramatically improved.
Yehi BenShoshan, the president of Roamability says: “We are proud to be able to expand roaming services for our customers in a new exciting way”.

For more information on the Dynamic Multi-IMSI (DMI) or any of the other roaming technologies from Roamability, visit roamability.com or email us to info@roamability.com

About Roamability, LLC.
Since 2015, Roamability has offered comprehensive, high-quality, global roaming solution, mobile operators and MVNOs worldwide. giving them access to a roaming footprint with great rates. Its Dynamic Multi-IMSI platform and technology provides international coverage with a smooth transition between all type of networks, whether 2G, 3G, or 4G. www.Roamability.com

Roamability, LLC
+1 702-552-0002
Larry Zabriansky,

