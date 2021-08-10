Jake Katzman Jake Katzman at the Premiere of Materna Materna Poster

Winner of the Tribeca Film Festival for Best Actress and Best Cinematography of 2020, ‘Materna’ Premiere August 10, 2021 starring Actor/Singer Jake Kratzman.

Be brave be alive, don’t sacrifice until your satisfied! The world will change again and one day we will all unite again!” — Jake Katzman

LOS ANGELS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor/Singer Jake Katzman stars in Feature Film ‘Materna’ set to release August 10, 2021.

Jake Katzman plays Jared in this award winning film ‘Materna’, which portrait of four women, who lives are connected together by an incident on the New York City subway.

Jake Katzman character Jared the son of Ruth (played by Lindsay Burdge) one of the women that is portrayed in this psychological drama. Katzman plays opposite of Rory Culkin known for such films as ‘Castle Rock’, ‘Sneaky Pete’ and ‘Halson’. This film has a star studded cast including Assol Abdullina (known for such roles in Only Solomon Lee, The Birds of Paradise and Fly up), Lindsay Burdge (known for such roles in Sorry for Your Loss, Cinema Toast and Easy) Michael Chernus (known for such roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Wormwood and The Meyerowitz Stories), Rory Culkin (known for such roles in Signs, Scream 4 and Mean Creek), Jade Eshete (Known for such roles in Billions, It’s Bruno and Ramy) , Cassandra Freeman (Known for such roles in For Life, The Last O.G and Bluff City Law), Jamal Seidakmatova (Known for such roles in Under Heaven, Queen of the Mountains and Suleiman Mountain), Sturgill Simpson (Known for such roles in Watchmen, Vinyl and The Bridge), Kaili Vernoff (known for roles such as House of Cards, The enemy within and Grey’s Anatomy), Kara Young (Known for such roles as The Other Two, the Punisher and Lucid), Zhamilya Sydykbaeva (Known for such roles in Nonsens and Arzy. Dumb), Kate Lyn Sheil (Known for such roles in City on a Hill, All the Old Bells and Easy). Director David Gutnik (Known for such roles in Once upon a Savage Night, Original Love and Good Grief)



Jake is no stranger to the big screen as he been acting at a young age of six. He has worked alongside as a lead actor on numerous Hollywood Legends. Jake has even performed on Broadway as Young Charlie in the Tony Award Winning shoe ‘Kinky Boots’ which was directed by Jerry Mitchell. Jake’s work included ‘The Wilde Wedding’ working as a lead opposite of Glenn Close and John Malkovich. Jakes other roles include ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’, ‘Appropriate Behavior’, ‘Late Show with David Letterman’, ‘The Adderall Dairies’, ‘Kevin Can’t Wait’ with actor Kevin James, ‘Trouble’, ‘Odd Mom out’, ‘The Luring’, ‘Team Marco’ with ‘Daddy’s Home’ star Owen Vaccaro, ‘Skelly’ and man more.

Jake besides his Acting and Broadway career Jake is singer and has released single records called ‘Lucid Dreams’, ‘Unbreakable Love’ , ‘#Sorrynotsorry’, ‘Fool’, ‘Best Friend’ and many more that can be found on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

You can find Jake on the following Social Media Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, Itunes, AmazonMusic and YouTube.

Materna Trailer