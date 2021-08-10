ATELIER de Hoteles Showcases Evolution, Trust, and Maturity of Brand by Releasing New Logo

ATELIER de Hoteles brand new logo, 2021

The Mexican hotel group, ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles, along with the new logo, celebrate their corporate strength, their passion for constant innovation.

This logo declares that we are in a constant state of evolution and that we are always adapting to the requirements of travelers and their respective guest experiences.” — Oliver Reinhart, CEO of ATELIER de Hoteles

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel group that is recognized for the innovative concept of Handcrafted Hospitality®, officially changed their logo. This image update is a strong representation of the evolution that has taken place during the last five years of operation and is a bold display of the unparalleled all-inclusive luxury service offered, not only here, but also in Mexico and the Caribbean as a whole.

The purpose of transforming the logo at ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles is to represent, through imagery, the maturity of the hotel group.

“We are so proud to introduce the new face of ATELIER de Hoteles with this logo, that in addition to solidity and strength, reflects the inclusion of the hotel group and its brands within distinct commercial segments. This logo declares that we are in a constant state of evolution and that we are always adapting to the requirements of travelers and their respective guest experiences,” declared Oliver Reinhart, CEO of ATELIER de Hoteles.

With a modern and authentic vision, a foundation made up of novel pillars of service, the bold elements that emphasize symmetry, accompanied by elegant rhythm and balance, the new ADH company logo proudly expresses the confidence and trust that the brand offers to clients and associates.

To achieve this, they opted to apply a clean and modern font to the ADH anagram. The simplification at the end of each letter represents the quickness, quality, and reliability of Addictive Service®, and the sustainable equilibrium brought about by elements inspired and implemented through their Eco-social Awareness®. In and of itself, the new logo represents and reiterates their promise to ensure unique and unforgettable experiences that are consistently and positively accompanied by oneness and universal connectivity through Surrounding Technology®, with the purpose of maintaining their world-renowned reputation in the global hospitality industry. That being said, at ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles has adopted and implemented state-of-the-art contactless, keyless, and cashless practices as a means to offer more comfortable and secure guest visits.

The logo also represents the long-term goals already contemplated in ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles operational growth strategy and in all of their future corresponding brand endeavors.

Furthermore, it projects their position of leadership in the hotel and hospitality industries by representing the global recognition and praise that has been granted via a series of certifications, providing proof of the quality of service that they emit by means of innovation, empathy, adaptability, and application of technological tools for a truly optimized and precise operation.

This change is the result of the constant drive to offer guests the most memorable instances and experiences. As a hotel operator, ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles evolves with each traveler and all the related moments of inspiration which that individual represents.

About us:

Atelier de Hoteles is a Mexican company founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end concept with contemporary Mexican art as the central element. The fundamental values of Atelier de Hotels include Productivity, Passion, Emotion and Commitment. Atelier de Hoteles four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET are the ambassadors of relaxed luxury and reach the highest standards in the four corners of excellence: Handcrafted Hospitality®, Surrounding Technology®, Addictive Service®, and Eco-social Awareness®, with luxury all-inclusive hotels in Cancun and Playa Mujeres, as well as other beach and urban locations that are currently on the way.