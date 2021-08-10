“TheMacLyf” Explains How To 10x Your Business’s Profit With 1 Small Trick

TheMaclyf spotted with mother and sister

focus on value, offer premium and charge a premium” — Mackenzie Thompson

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “TheMacLyf’s viral Tik Tok videos have been hitting hundreds of thousands of views per video, as shown below.”

The online ecommerce industry is growing by astonishing amounts each year, reaching a pinnacle of an estimated 4.2 trillion dollars in sales this year, as mentioned in Forbes. With a substantial amount of the sales being contributed by key holiday periods and “Black Friday”

TheMacLyf also known as Mackenzie Thompson has been leading the industry in the ecommerce world recently and making headway with the unorthodox marketing tactics he has been preaching and demonstrating.

Amassing over 22,000 followers on Instagram “TheMacLyf” recently explained how one small change within his businesses structure has 10x’d his profits as well improving his service in quite a lot of other areas.

TheMacLyf quotes “by switching your business to offer only premium services and charging accordingly, you’ll reduce your customer support demands by 80%, increase profits by 1000% and improve your customer satisfaction overall”, “charging a premium simply gives you more resources to utilise and more value to offer your customers”.

Mackenzie Thompson recently removed all his programs under $1000 and now even charges up to $15,000 for his automation softwares. Mackenzie Thompson states “You’ll lose a lot of business, at least 80% of your customer base, but what you’ll gain is more freedom, more profit and a higher standard of reputation”.

With the digital world evolving and growing rapidly day to day, all businesses need to be increasing their online presence if they wish to stay competitive in the global market.

To learn more about Mackenzie Thompson and ecommerce in general please visit www.themaclyf.com . TheMacLyf can also be found on Instagram which he quotes as his “main social platform.”