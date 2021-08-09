Intent to Award Sole Source- Child Care Event

Description:

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to Peacefield Products & Services, LLC. The contract will be awarded on or about September 1, 2021, and will expire on February 28, 2022. The contract is $40,000.00 per the contract term listed.

This contract is to develop and help to implement a strategy to host an event and ongoing implementation plan that provides investors and philanthropic audiences with opportunities to financially support community child care efforts across Washington State. See attached.

Reply to public notice by August 16, 2021.

Public Notice Child Care Event (PDF)